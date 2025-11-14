Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Lady Who Went out in Calabar at 9am Cries out over What She Saw, Shares Video: "Is it Everywhere?"
People

Lady Who Went out in Calabar at 9am Cries out over What She Saw, Shares Video: "Is it Everywhere?"

by  Victor Duru
3 min read
  • A lady residing in Calabar has called people's attention to something she observed after stepping out at 9:00am
  • She noticed that shops do not open in Calabar until 9-10am, and wondered if it was like that everywhere
  • The lady's video sparked a debate among netizens about the hustle and bustle of different cities in the country

CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.

A lady, @giftty000, was in awe after noticing that shops don't open in Calabar so early in the morning.

She made a video as she stepped out at 9:00am and filmed the closed shops.

Lady who stepped out in Calabar at 9am draws people's attention to an unexpected observation
A lady shares her observation after stepping out in Calabar at 9:00am. Photo Credit: @giftty000
Source: TikTok

She observed that shops open in Calabar around 9-10am and wondered if it is the same in other cities. Sharing her video on TikTok, she wrote:

"Is it everywhere or it’s only side that shops don’t open till prolly past 9-10."

ATTENTION: Protect Yourself From Fake News — Learn How In Our Free Short Course. Get a Certificate!

The lady's video sent social media users into a frenzy, as people spoke about what is obtainable in their cities.

Read also

"Don't Fall For it": Lady Shares How To Avoid Falling Asleep Before Hallelujah Challenge

At the time of this report, her video had garnered over 92k views.

Lady who stepped out in Calabar at 9am draws people's attention to an unexpected observation
A lady noticed that shops don't open in Calabar until around 9-10am. Photo Credit: @giftty000
Source: TikTok

Watch her video below:

Lady's observation about Calabar stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

Jessy💕 said:

"3:am person dey sell hot buns inside Lagos traffic."

Knownsokeys 🇳🇬 ✪ said:

"Same thing with ASABA SHOP OWNERS. They barely open till 9/10am . Infact some will rent a shop and won’t open till it expires and they still renew the rent even without using the shop!!!. I don’t know what could be the cause."

UJU ECHE said:

"4am all shops don open for Onitsha…. Omo I love Onitsha in terms of business."

marvel said:

"Worst part, is if they are about to open and you start hurrying them, they will start shouting at you that if you can’t wait you should go."

nmasleek 🎀 said:

"For Lagos 6pm people dey bring out market to shade 😂😂😂 you go dey wonder who them wan sell to. 11pm you go still see condiments for soup."

Read also

“I’m not like you”: Toyin Abraham speaks after viral moment With Olori Elegushi

glambypreccy said:

"Have u been to abakaliki, 11 am market never open i start to de cry cause i have exam by 1 and i need to go back to Ikwo😂😂 anyways that was 3yrs ago."

Mama B said:

"The thing Dey weak me I visited uyo and came out around 9am and shops were closed Omo these people are so unbothered."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had begged content creator Asherkine to visit Calabar after her phone got spoilt.

Video of luxurious keke in Calabar

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shared a video of a luxurious keke she came across in Calabar.

In the video, posted under the username @joycee20022, she mentioned in the comments that she almost unknowingly passed her destination due to how comfortable she was inside the tricycle.

At the beginning of the video, a text appeared on the video appeared explaining her experience. In the video, the lady was seated alongside other passengers, each of whom also had a pillow on their laps.

Read also

Regina Daniels: Judy Austin shares marriage advice for young girls amid Ned Nwoko's marital drama

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victor Duru avatar

Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Hot: