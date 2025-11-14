Lady Who Went out in Calabar at 9am Cries out over What She Saw, Shares Video: "Is it Everywhere?"
- A lady residing in Calabar has called people's attention to something she observed after stepping out at 9:00am
- She noticed that shops do not open in Calabar until 9-10am, and wondered if it was like that everywhere
- The lady's video sparked a debate among netizens about the hustle and bustle of different cities in the country
A lady, @giftty000, was in awe after noticing that shops don't open in Calabar so early in the morning.
She made a video as she stepped out at 9:00am and filmed the closed shops.
She observed that shops open in Calabar around 9-10am and wondered if it is the same in other cities. Sharing her video on TikTok, she wrote:
"Is it everywhere or it’s only side that shops don’t open till prolly past 9-10."
The lady's video sent social media users into a frenzy, as people spoke about what is obtainable in their cities.
At the time of this report, her video had garnered over 92k views.
Watch her video below:
Lady's observation about Calabar stirs reactions
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:
Jessy💕 said:
"3:am person dey sell hot buns inside Lagos traffic."
Knownsokeys 🇳🇬 ✪ said:
"Same thing with ASABA SHOP OWNERS. They barely open till 9/10am . Infact some will rent a shop and won’t open till it expires and they still renew the rent even without using the shop!!!. I don’t know what could be the cause."
UJU ECHE said:
"4am all shops don open for Onitsha…. Omo I love Onitsha in terms of business."
marvel said:
"Worst part, is if they are about to open and you start hurrying them, they will start shouting at you that if you can’t wait you should go."
nmasleek 🎀 said:
"For Lagos 6pm people dey bring out market to shade 😂😂😂 you go dey wonder who them wan sell to. 11pm you go still see condiments for soup."
glambypreccy said:
"Have u been to abakaliki, 11 am market never open i start to de cry cause i have exam by 1 and i need to go back to Ikwo😂😂 anyways that was 3yrs ago."
Mama B said:
"The thing Dey weak me I visited uyo and came out around 9am and shops were closed Omo these people are so unbothered."
