A Nigerian lady went viral after sharing a video of a luxurious keke she rode in Calabar, with the interior so comfortable

Inside the lavish keke, passengers enjoyed pillows on their laps, while the space featured a teddy bear, football, portable movie player, and air freshener

The viral video sparked a flood of comments as netizens reacted to the unexpected luxury of a typically ordinary keke ride

A Nigerian lady has gone viral after sharing a video of the luxurious keke she rode in Calabar, with the interior design leaving viewers amazed.

This is contained in a video she shared on her page via a popular social media platform, TikTok.

Nigerian lady’s 'lavish' keke ride in Calabar trends online. Photo source: Tiktok/joycee20022, Getty Images/Jorge Fernández

Nigerian lady’s Calabar keke ride trends online

In the video, posted under the username @joycee20022, she mentioned in the comments that she almost unknowingly passed her destination due to how comfortable she was inside the napep.

"Yesss, I almost passed my destination."

At the beginning of the video, a caption appears explaining her experience. The caption reads:

"You entered a luxurious Keke in Calabar."

As the video plays, the lady is seen seated alongside other passengers, each of whom also has a pillow on their lap.

Video of lavish Calabar napep stuns viewers. Photo source: Tiktok/joycee20022

Inside the napep, a teddy bear, a football, a portable movie player, and an air freshener are clearly visible.

She went on to show other parts of the napep’s interior in the video, and as the post circulated online, viewers flooded the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as lady shares keke experience

mercy4p3 noted:

"Omor I go pass my Bustop."

Lizzybaci Empire stated:

"He suppose increase payment. boys like this dey always get fine apartment."

Muffin noted:

"Naso me and my mama enter bus way get flat screen tv Wo we sha pass our bustop."

blessingubi220 stressed:

"I enter this keke today oooo."

Sugar Chukwu added:

"But u enjoy de ride."

Efik diamond said:

"This one pass Lamborghini."

Tonia wrote:

"Even Ac dey there."

Light said:

"Full example of Abe proud of your hustle."

jxtfayvoh stressed:

"Omo when I enter this man Keke I come dey pray make they no carry me go where I no know."

Emenikemiracle shared:

"I don enter this Keke na go mount Zion."

Isabella noted:

"If na me I go forget where I Dey stop follow the man Dey move around."

Chikodili Igwe wrote:

"This type of ride ehh,I’ll be praying for better traffic jam, no be hold up ohhh,"

ijelove98 stressed:

"He even give una throw pillow."

Sheikh jøhker said:

"Dem still give una pillow to rest una hand home away from home."

Omah shared:

"E Dey aba plenty nah once u go Dey used to am."

IFEMYOROCHIM noted:

"Na until Dey carry u go we’re u no no."

Mama added:

"Na the troll pillow off me see as dem hold am like say dem dey palour."

daughter of grace stressed:

"Na so i enter that day laugh one kill aswear."

DABERECHI shared:

"Which side for calabar be this abeg."

rachealcollections2 noted:

"Maybe na inside keke he Dey sleep dat why."

chalotte277 said:

"Whem go don carry me pass my destination."

