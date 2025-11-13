A lady who wanted to participate in Hallelujah Challenge shared how she started feeling sleepy before the programme

She said she was fighting to stay awake because she knew she would sleep deeply if she tried to rest

A lot of social media users who saw her post shared their experiences about the popular praise programme

A lady has shared what happened to her shortly before Hallelujah Challenge.

The lady, who is an ardent participant in Nathaniel Bassey's program, said she started feeling sleepy shortly before it began.

Lady says she refused to sleep before Hallelujah Challenge even though she was feeling sleepy. Photo credit: TikTok/@queenwokoma.

According to the lady identified as @queenwokoma, she discovered she was feeling sleepy around 11pm when the program was supposed to begin at 12am.

She advised other participants in the program not to attempt to rest a few minutes to the event as it could lead to a deep sleep that would make them miss everything.

Her words:

"You see that two minutes sleep just before Hallelujah Challenge, don't fall for it. I was once a victim."

Many Nigerians and other nationals participate in Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge. Photo credit: Instagram/Nathaniel Bassey.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares Hallelujah Challenge experience

@Hanike said:

"Fell for it last night. I checked the time it was 11:55 tell me why I woke up at exactly 2:55."

@don_foetune said:

"Please sis how do I join hallelujah challenge pls am interested in program pls."

@TEE’s GLEAM & CARRY said:

"Omoooo I can relate and that’s why I’ve started sleeping three hours to the specified time and it has helped me,even when my alarm rings I still sit down for 20mins so I can boot very well,then I stand up for the program,buh it’s not really easy oo but I’m getting used to it already sha."

@chinma said:

"Me that used to stay awake till 2 am,ever since hallelujah challenge started 9 pm sleep will come from no where,i told the sleep ..who goes you?"

@gilly4Christ video clips said:

"Please someone should tell me if there is hallelujah challenge today 10th October 2025, and what time, I have not slept."

@She’s Betty said:

"I knew The devil is at work when i slept at 11:50 and i had 9mins left to attend ….just to wake up at 12: 50 …isn’t this demonic act."

@E said:

"I am Zambian I was like let me sleep a bit there it starts around 01am and it was 00:40 I slept. I woke up shouting Jesus Christ at 01:25. The thing pain me oooo. Thank God I didn't miss a lot."

@Benita Marcus said:

"Omoh I almost slept this night oo but God no no gree the way I jump up ehhh."

