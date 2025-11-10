A lady has called out President Donald Trump, telling him to focus on solving America's problems before coming to Nigeria

The lady was reacting to the threat the US President made that he was coming to attack terrorists in Nigeria

According to the lady, Trump has problems waiting for him at the home front and he must solve them before going to another country

A lady is not happy about the threat made by US President Donald Trump who said his country might intervene militarily in Nigeria.

According to the lady, the threat is in bad taste because America does not do anything for free.

The lady said US intervention cannot help Nigeria. Photo credit: TikTok/@chef_riaa and Getty Images/ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS.

In her post, the lady identified as @chef_riaa said there are domestic problems that Trump should focus on solving for his country America.

She insisted that America has problems such as the ongoing government shut down during which many workers are not being paid.

She said the country also has immigration problems and the problem of homelessness which Trump should solve.

According to her, the US does not do anything for free and that US intervention in Nigeria may not resolve the security challenges.

The lady also suggested that US should give visas to the Christians who Trump said are being persecuted.

The lady said Trump should focus on his country. Photo credit: Getty Images/SAUL LOEB.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares her opinion about Donald Trump

"Souzi Chimanuka said:

"I absolutely agree with you love! It’s very sad my country Congo 🇨🇩 is being used as well for the resources and the war happening there against one another America caused it! But God will come through for us Africa."

@iwontmindmybiz said:

"He doesn't love us how can you think he truly wants to save us."

@Naija parrot said:

"It’s like people in abroad have sense than the one we have in Nigeria."

@mohamed.sultan616

"Respectfully, this isn’t about you. People are being killed women and children lives are at stake, you don’t get to decide that those being attacked don’t deserve help just because you don’t like Trump, grow up."

@dalu said:

"How is he going to differentiate between Christian’s and Muslims I really want to know."

@lanetterussell said:

"Well you Africans will be forced to go back to Africa and fix Africa the western world isn't responsible to fix Africa hold your African leaders accountable."

@KAYG_REBEL said:

"We can add one more war against Islamic terrorists in Nigeria. case closed."

@Lbz said:

"The day you pay ransom for your mother and buy casket you will receive sense in jesus name."

@pt said:

"Easy for you to say. Tell that to people who have buried their whole lineage."

