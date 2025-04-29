A Nigerian woman shared why she named her daughter “Determine” after many wondered about the name

In a viral video, the woman shared the reason for giving her daughter such a name as she opened up on the girl’s native name

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the girl’s name, as they shared similar experiences

A Nigerian girl named Determine went viral after her mother shared the reason behind the name.

The woman shared how the name was her husband’s idea while she was pregnant with the child.

Nigerian mum shares the emotional story behind her daughter's unique name. Photo: @daisyomosigho

Source: TikTok

In a viral video by @daisyomosigho on TikTok, the girl’s sister, Daisy, shared how people were surprised when she called her sister’s name.

To explain the reason behind the name, Daisy featured her mother in the video.

Mother shares why her daughter was named Determine

The mother said that when her husband told her to name their child Determine, she was surprised and did not agree at first because she didn’t like the name.

However, her husband refused to give another name till he unfortunately died two weeks before the baby was born.

Daisy said:

“To honour his last wish, my mother agreed to give my sister this name that she did not like. This name was given to her as a result of difficult circumstances surrounding her birth. Na condition cause am.”

Determine, her siblings, and their mum. Photo: @daisyomosigho

Source: TikTok

She also mentioned that her sister’s middle name was “Nomamidoboomwetin”, a Benin name.

The mother said:

“It means ‘who no get obstacle nai dey get power’ and e get why we give her that name.”

In the video, Determine stated that she didn’t like the name and questioned her motehr for giving her such a name.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail girl’s unusual name

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the girl’s name, as they shared similar experiences.

@Abdul said:

"I am determine, so what if you're not determined? Btw, I'm so sorry to hear of your dad's demise. Determine is beautiful by the way. Take care of her."

@anwuri said:

"I’ve legit seen someone bearing ‘consider’ as a name."

@ROYALTY FOUND ME said:

"Determined is rare and beautiful name…. So sorry to hear your dad’s demise."

@Cintia JW said:

"As I hear the determine I knew una be JWs even. I know a sister bearing same name too."

@Davina said:

"Don't feel bad, I have a cousin named 'Complete ' so I'll take Determine any day."

In related stories, a student trended for his unique name after winning an award, while another lady went viral because of her name.

University graduate trends over name

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a fresh graduate of Covenant University became an internet sensation due to her unusual name.

It all started after the young lady happily announced the completion of her undergraduate studies in a unique way on X.

The flyer of her picture had her full name, and people could not help but wonder why she bore such a name.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng