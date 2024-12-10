Nigerian Lady Named America Trends Online, People Marvel that Someone Bears Such Name
- A young Nigerian lady whose parents named America has become a viral sensation on social media
- According to the lady, people found her name funny, and her lecturers funnily asked why she was not named Nigeria or Togo
- She admitted that her name was her biggest insecurity but expressed joy that God turned it into her biggest blessing
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
A lady named America has opened up about how she was made fun of by her lecturers and peers because of her unique name.
America, who moved to the United States weeks ago, recalled that her lecturers had asked why she was not named Togo or Nigeria.
America added that her peers made her so insecure because of her name. The lady, whose full name is Egwuonwu Privilege America, admitted the name was her biggest insecurity.
However, she said God turned things around for her, and the name became her biggest blessing. She posted a video on TikTok where she danced happily.
PAY ATTENTION: Standing out in social media world? Easy! "Mastering Storytelling for Social Media" workshop by Legit.ng. Join Us Live!
Words layered on the video went thus:
"When I remember how people used to find it funny that my name was America.
"My lecturers will make jokes like "why didn't your mum name you Nigeria or Togo"
"My pairs made me so insecure about the name.
"My name being America became my biggest secret.
"Fast forward to today, God turned around my biggest insecurity to my biggest blessing."
See her Tiktok post below:
People react to her name
Chioma okpara said:
"That’s why I started answering my Igbo name cause this people named me princess-China and they made fun of it in secondary school."
Azibayariaman said:
"Please where are you from, because na ijaw people dey sabi bear that kind name."
Wicked bini girl said:
"So if you Apply for American visa na once dem go give you."
p.shinecosmetic said:
"Always scared to tell people my name is pearl. the fact they will laugh and say tell me your real name."
D.B_nazzy said:
"I have a friend, his name is Adoption and he’s not adopted."
Muizah said:
"I had a primary school classmate named America and her brother, Japan."
appet_ said:
"Same way I feel Embarrassed when I’m asked my name cause I know the response will be “so you like food”😩 NOTE: I literally take pills before I’m able to eat well. MY name is Appetite by the way."
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Covenant University graduate's name had caused a stir online.
University graduate's name generates buzz
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a university graduate's name had got Nigerians talking.
The lady who graduated from Igbinedion University College of Health Sciences celebrated being inducted into the medical profession.
She posted a flyer with her name on it, and people marvelled at the fact that someone bears such a name. Her post gained massive traction.
Regina Daniels bags degree from foreign university, appreciates husband: “Another achievement unlocked”
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng