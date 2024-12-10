A young Nigerian lady whose parents named America has become a viral sensation on social media

According to the lady, people found her name funny, and her lecturers funnily asked why she was not named Nigeria or Togo

She admitted that her name was her biggest insecurity but expressed joy that God turned it into her biggest blessing

A lady named America has opened up about how she was made fun of by her lecturers and peers because of her unique name.

America, who moved to the United States weeks ago, recalled that her lecturers had asked why she was not named Togo or Nigeria.

The Nigerian lady's name is Privilege America. Photo Credit: @pri_vi_lege

America added that her peers made her so insecure because of her name. The lady, whose full name is Egwuonwu Privilege America, admitted the name was her biggest insecurity.

However, she said God turned things around for her, and the name became her biggest blessing. She posted a video on TikTok where she danced happily.

Words layered on the video went thus:

"When I remember how people used to find it funny that my name was America.

"My lecturers will make jokes like "why didn't your mum name you Nigeria or Togo"

"My pairs made me so insecure about the name.

"My name being America became my biggest secret.

"Fast forward to today, God turned around my biggest insecurity to my biggest blessing."

See her Tiktok post below:

People react to her name

Chioma okpara said:

"That’s why I started answering my Igbo name cause this people named me princess-China and they made fun of it in secondary school."

Azibayariaman said:

"Please where are you from, because na ijaw people dey sabi bear that kind name."

Wicked bini girl said:

"So if you Apply for American visa na once dem go give you."

p.shinecosmetic said:

"Always scared to tell people my name is pearl. the fact they will laugh and say tell me your real name."

D.B_nazzy said:

"I have a friend, his name is Adoption and he’s not adopted."

Muizah said:

"I had a primary school classmate named America and her brother, Japan."

appet_ said:

"Same way I feel Embarrassed when I’m asked my name cause I know the response will be “so you like food”😩 NOTE: I literally take pills before I’m able to eat well. MY name is Appetite by the way."

