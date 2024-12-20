A lady got so emotional when she saw her mother who has been working as a cleaner to make ends meet and feed her family

In the touching video on TikTok, she showed the moment her mother diligently took her time to clean a client's house

Social media users who came across the video on the platform did not hesitate to share their opinions in the comments section

A touching video has surfaced online showing a daughter's profound appreciation for her mother's tireless efforts to provide for their family.

The emotional clip revealed the mother's dedication to her work as a cleaner, diligently scrubbing and mopping a client's home.

Lady sees mum working as cleaner Photo credit: @restherbanda/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady emotional as mum works as cleaner

Shared by @restherbanda on TikTok, the video captured the daughter's touching reaction upon witnessing her mother's hard work firsthand.

Overcome with emotion, she expressed her deepest love and admiration for her mother's commitment to their family's well-being.

In her heartfelt message accompanying the video, she also commended mother's selfless sacrifices and promised to make her proud.

In her words:

"I visited my mum's workplace. I got so emotional after seeing her working. I love you so much mum. This is what she does to feed us. I got so emotional seeing her working. I'll work hard for you mama."

Reactions as lady vows to make mum proud

TikTok users were deeply moved by the video, praising the mother's work ethic and the daughter's heartfelt sentiment.

Many commended the mother's tireless efforts to provide for her family, while others applauded the daughter's gratitude and determination to support her mother.

@PantheressPurr said:

"One day you’ll make her proud."

@hyraaaa said:

"Awww proud of how you’re proud of her."

@Precious Pasi said:

"What God can’t do doesn’t exist and he never lets righteous fall in vain, your time is coming."

@hey friend said:

"May God bless all mums."

@Sammi said:

"Came from your other video. I was bawling my eyes out. It gets better trust me."

@chîchî said:

"Keep pushing baby girl and make mama proud."

@user4480711877737 said:

"My mom work to wash clothes, am proud because it is what feed us."

@PS said:

"May God almighty keep her for your great days ahead I wish mine was here."

@Mutale Mpandika said:

"Keep for me my mother for me I love you so mach mum. You are always in my heart."

@celestialbeing-05 added:

"Big blessings for y’all."

Watch the video below:

Lady whose mum is a cleaner trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful young woman who was encouraged by her mother's strength and drive left many people motivated after starting her own company.

According to an inspirational post shared by a Twitter page, she revealed that her mother, who was a cleaner, inspired her to start her own cleaning company.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng