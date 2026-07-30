Kuwait's government published the official requirements for citizenship approval for Kuwaiti children who are above the age of 18

The list includes biometric fingerprinting, academic certificates, civil ID copies, and passport photographs, among other items

The full details of the citizenship registration process are available on the Kuwaiti government's official website

Kuwait has outlined the documents that must be submitted by Kuwaiti children or persons above the age of 18 seeking citizenship approval, with the requirements published on the government's official website.

The breakdown covers everything an applicant needs to prepare before approaching the relevant Kuwaiti authorities.

Kuwait lists documents children aged 18 and above must submit for citizenship approval. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/HOLLIE ADAMS/Ali AlOmar/Denny Fachrul Rozzy

Source: Getty Images

Documents required for Kuwait citizenship approval

Below is the full list of documents and steps required for the citizenship approval process:

- A copy of the birth certificate

- A copy of the civil ID card

- Completion of biometric fingerprinting at a designated location

- A copy of the academic certificate

- Four recent passport photographs

- Payment of the required fee

- The presence of the father, the applicant, or the applicant's legal representative

How to access the full information

The complete details surrounding citizenship registration for Kuwaiti children above the age of 18 are available on the Kuwaiti government's official website for those who wish to review the requirements in full before beginning the process.

India explains pathways to citizenship for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Indian government outlined five ways foreigners can acquire Indian citizenship.

The government also listed the documents applicants must submit, including a valid passport, a residence permit, and proof of birth, as part of the citizenship application process.

Source: Legit.ng