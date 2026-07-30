Nigerian students face new Graduate visa rules affecting stay-back periods in the UK

Grad applicants must apply before their Student visa expires to remain in the UK

Post-2026, stay-back period reduced to 18 months for new Graduate visa applicants

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Thousands of Nigerian students hoping to remain in the United Kingdom after completing their studies will now have to pay close attention to updated Graduate visa rules, including revised stay-back periods and strict eligibility requirements.

The UK government has reaffirmed that international students, including Nigerians, must apply for a Graduate visa before their Student visa expires if they wish to remain in the country to work or look for employment after graduation.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham visits Alstom on the day he unveils new technical educational routes to tackle youth unemployment Credit: Temilade Adelaja/WPA Pool

Source: Getty Images

The Graduate visa allows eligible graduates to stay in the UK without requiring sponsorship from an employer, allowing them to gain valuable work experience after completing their education.

Who can apply?

To qualify for a Graduate visa, applicants must already be in the UK and hold a valid Student visa or the older Tier 4 (General) Student visa at the time of application.

Applicants must also have completed an eligible course, including a bachelor's degree, master's degree or PhD, at a recognised UK higher education institution with a proven record of compliance with immigration rules.

Another key requirement is that the university must formally notify UK immigration authorities that the student has completed the course before the Graduate visa application can be processed, according to the British Council Guide.

Students are also required to submit their application online while still in the UK. Applications made after the Student visa expires or from outside the country will not be accepted.

New stay-back duration takes effect

One of the biggest changes affects the amount of time graduates can remain in the UK after their studies.

Students completing bachelor's or master's degrees who apply for a Graduate visa on or before December 31, 2026, will continue to receive permission to stay for two years.

However, applicants submitting their Graduate visa applications from January 1, 2027, will see that period reduced to 18 months under the updated policy.

The revised timeline is expected to affect future international students planning their careers after graduation, making application timing increasingly important.

For doctoral graduates, the rules remain unchanged. Those who complete a PhD or other doctorate-level qualification will still be eligible to stay in the UK for three years after successfully obtaining a Graduate visa.

Key Graduate Visa requirements

To be eligible, Nigerian students must meet the following conditions:

Hold a valid Student visa or Tier 4 (General) Student visa.

Complete an eligible UK bachelor's degree, master's degree or PhD.

Study at a recognised higher education institution with a record of compliance.

Have their university confirm successful course completion to UK immigration authorities.

Apply online from within the UK before their current Student visa expires.

What the Changes Mean for Nigerians

The UK remains one of the most popular study destinations for Nigerians, attracting thousands each year because of its globally recognised universities and post-study work opportunities.

The latest clarification means students must carefully plan both their graduation and visa application timelines to maximise their stay after completing their studies.

Nigerian students in the UK get a lifeline as the government updates visa rules to allow them to stay after study. Credit: David Schaffer/sturti

Source: Getty Images

For those graduating before the end of 2026, submitting a Graduate visa application before the deadline could secure an additional six months of post-study stay compared with those applying from 2027 onward.

With competition for international jobs growing, immigration experts advise eligible students to begin preparing the necessary documentation well before their Student visas expire to avoid missing the opportunity to remain in the UK legally after graduation.

UK announces new student visa rules

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United Kingdom has revised the financial requirements for Student and Child Student visa applicants, retaining strict proof-of-funds rules for most African countries while granting limited exemptions to nationals of Botswana, Mauritius, and Tunisia.

The updated guidance, published by the UK government on Monday, July 27, 2026, sets out which nationalities may apply without submitting financial evidence upfront.

Alongside the three African countries, the exemption list includes Australia, Canada, China, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, the United States, and several European nations such as France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, as well as the UAE and Qatar, Punch reports.

Source: Legit.ng