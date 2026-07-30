Qatar's government outlined the conditions any non-Qatari must meet before becoming eligible to apply for citizenship by Emiri decree

Applicants must have lived in Qatar for at least 25 consecutive years, hold a lawful income, and demonstrate good knowledge of Arabic

The law names a specific group of applicants who receive priority consideration when nationality decisions are made

Qatar has published the conditions under which a foreign national may be granted Qatari citizenship, with the country's laws setting out a detailed list of requirements that applicants must satisfy before being considered.

According to Qatar's Nationality Law, any non-Qatari seeking naturalisation must have maintained a regular and uninterrupted residency in Qatar for a minimum of 25 consecutive years as of the date they submit their application.

Qatar names people given priority for nationality. Photo credit: Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani

Source: UGC

Short absences are permitted, but they come with conditions. A person may leave Qatar for no longer than two months within any single calendar year, provided they intend to return, though those absences are deducted from the total counted residence period.

The law also grants the Interior Minister discretion to disregard an applicant's entire residency history if that person departs Qatar after filing their application and remains outside the country for more than six months.

Who receives priority under Qatar's law

The legislation specifies that applicants with a Qatari mother are to be given priority when nationality decisions are processed.

The law further states that children born to a naturalised Qatari father, whether inside or outside Qatar, are themselves considered naturalised Qatari nationals.

Children born in Qatar to unknown parents are also deemed naturalised citizens under the same law. Foundlings discovered in Qatar are presumed to have been born there unless evidence to the contrary is established.

Qatar lists 3 conditions for ex-citizens

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Qatar's government outlined the legal requirements for former citizens of Qatari origin to have their nationality reinstated under national law.

The reinstatement of Qatari citizenship requires an Emiri decision and applies only to individuals who qualify under specific conditions.

Source: Legit.ng