Human rights lawyer, Iniebehe Effiong, has demanded the immediate arrest of one Victor Ogbuja over alleged involvement with the death of Ochanya Ogbanje

Iniebehe, who said his law firm has been retained by the family of the late Ogbanje, said he has petitioned the office of the Inspector General of Police

The lawyer said the police should offer protection to the family of the late Ogbanje, as they are allegedly facing threats to their safety

Iniebehe Effiong, a human rights lawyer, has shared updates about the case of late Ochanya Ogbaje, who was sexually molested until she died from complications.

Iniebehe revealed that his law firm has been retained by the family of the late Ogbanje and that he is now pursuing justice for her.

Iniebehe Effiong demands the arrest of an alleged suspect in connection with Ochanya's abuse. Photo credit: Facebook/Iniebehe Effiong and BBC.

In a Facebook post, Iniebehe said he has petitioned the office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), demanding the arrest of one of the suspects in connection with the alleged abuse of the victim.

He said:

"Sequel to the engagement of our services, and consequent to the instructions of the Family of the Late Miss Ochanya Ogbanje of Ogene-Amejo in Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State, we have taken up the case of the late Miss Ochanya. As a preliminary step, we have filed a formal petition with the Inspector General of Police (the IGP) which was submitted on the 4th of November, 2025 on the refusal by the police to arrest one Victor Ogbuja for the gruesome ra.pe to death of the 13-year-old Ochanya Ogbanje. The suspect, allegedly ra/ped the deceased for years until she developed fatal medical conditions, which is believed to have led to her untimely death."

He said Victor's mother was already tried and convicted for failing to provide the proper duty of care to the late Ochanya.

His words:

"While the lecturer father of Victor Ogbuja, Mr. Andrew Ogbuja, was tried at the Benue State High Court and acquitted on April 28, 2022 due to prosecutorial failure, his mother, Mrs. Felicia Ogbuja, was convicted and sentenced by the Federal High Court in Makurdi to five months imprisonment for abdication of responsibility which resulted in the sexual exploitation and death of the deceased in contravention of the NAPTIP Act."

He said it is important that the police should recall the case file and give it the proper attention it deserves.

He said:

"However, the police in the last seven years has failed to arrest Victor Ogbuja who had fled from Benue State when Ochanya died. We are demanding that the IGP should urgently recall the police case file from the Benue State Police Command to the Force Headquarters, Abuja, direct and supervise the arrest of Victor Ogbuja for prosecution. We have also demanded that the members of the Ochanya family be given adequate police protection due to the repeated threats to their lives."

Iniebehe Effiong said he has taken up late Ochanya's case. Photo credit: Facebook/Iniebehe Effiong.

