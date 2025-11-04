A lady who went to the Hallelujah Challenge Festival shares how she publicly displayed her prayer point written on a cardboard

She posted how she danced while showcasing her prayer request and all those at the event saw it

What she wrote on the cardboard caught people’s attention, as many took to the comment to congratulate her in advance

A Nigerian lady who attended the Hallelujah Festival Challenge on Sunday, November 2, 2025, showed how she displayed her prayer point at the venue.

The Hallelujah Festival, organised by gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey, was held at the Police College Ground, Ikeja, Lagos, to signify the end of the 25-day Hallelujah Challenge.

A lady displays her prayer points on cardboard paper at Hallelujah Festival. Photo: @mahkys_atelier

In a video by @mahkys_atelier on TikTok, the lady wrote her prayer point on a cardboard and publicly displayed it at the programme

She posted how she carried the cardboard high as she danced during the praise session.

Her prayer point on the cardboard read:

“Congratulations Mahkys Atelier, you have been selected for Prudential Fashion Academy. My scholarship is here.”

She captioned the video:

“If you believe God with me, please go to my Instagram page and help me tag Mrs Prudent Gabriel Okopi in the comment section of the entry video. Tell her her girl is coming. I wasn’t hearing amiss when the lord said write your testimony on a cardboard paper and waved it as a banner of joy to me.

“Minister Victoria orenze confirmed it… and a word was released for visibility… today, I send this video out with faith.. and with accordance to what has been commanded of me by the lord and I believe that it will reach the right audience and bring my testimony to life.

“If you are seeing this kindly go to my instagram page Mahky’s Atelier.. and like, follow and leave a comment under my entry video… MY SCHOLARSHIP IS HERE!!!”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s Hallelujah Festival experience

@K_tessy said:

"God will do it for you my friend/"

@WARRI/AGBARHO BEAD MAKER said:

"I received my first testimony today this morning."

@Cadmus Sonayon said:

"Congratulations on your fully sponsored scholarship."

@Bellamunizzy said:

"It has come to pass."

@Nanyan said:

"Congratulations on your scholarship."

@Chioma Maranatha Chukwuemeka said

"congratulations dear on your scholarship."

@pyt.som said

"Where you the one trying to show pst nath your entry video."

@Shantel Kings said:

"Congratulations baby girl it is settled."

A lady goes viral over her actions at Nathnaiel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge. Photo: @mahkys_atelier

