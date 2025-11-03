A Nigerian lady narrated how her friend died hours after they spoke on the phone and chatted on WhatsApp

She posted their last chat and shared what led to her friend’s sudden death just hours after they talkied

The screenshot of the WhatsApp message caught people’s attention online, as many mourned the deceased

A Nigerian lady, Chinyere Geraldine, mourned her friend, Deborah Opah, who died hours after they talked on the phone and chatted on WhatsApp.

She posted their last chat, which they had on the afternoon of October 6, 2025.

On her Facebook page, the lady narrated how her friend died on that same evening, hours after their chat.

She said:

“Two cars hit you. Your death is scary. Your death is mysterious. Your death is painful. What a tragedy. On October 4th, you came to my shop, sis. We discussed, and I told you about my anniversary sales, that I needed another sales girl. You promised me that your younger sister would join me.

“On October 6th, we talked on the phone around 3:40 pm. On the same day, October 6th, in the evening, you met your death on your way home at the MSP bus stop in Enugu.

“A minibus hit you, and another car ran over you. On October 7th, I heard the news and rushed to Ogui police station, hoping to find you alive, but there was no way. Rest in power Debby.”

See the last chat below:

Reactions trail lady’s sudden death in car crash

Oge Promise said:

"This exactly what happen to my Aunty years back everyone thought she died until she started saying help me in a tiny voice before helpers came to take her to hospital bones was broken a skin draft was done to cover her bones thank God she can walk today chia I really pity this young soul."

Dera Jennie said:

"The kind accident way Dey happened for Enugu this days ehh i don’t just understand it this is how i would have been a dead person on the 24th of October as well, a trailer of oil fail it break and it’s headed exact same spot I was standing I’m still in shock that I’m still alive breathing today Rip to her."

Uchenna Ifeabunike said:

"Chai, this is so painful o!!! Sometimes, l wonder about the mysteries of life. May she rest in The Lord."

Rita Elegant said:

"Oh my God!! Her death is really scary . May God guve ger internal rest and also consoles her family."

