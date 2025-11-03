A lady who joined the Hallelujah Challenge shared what she noticed about Nathaniel Bassey’s wife after her ministration.

What she said about the gospel singer’s wife caught people’s attention online, as some agreed with her

Netizens who came across the lady's page also shared their opinions on Nathaniel Bassey and his wife

A lady, Lorraine Guyo, shared what she realised about Pastor Nathaniel Bassey after watching his wife's ministration at the Hallelujah Challenge.

The Hallelujah Challenge is an online prayer and praise meeting hosted by Nigerian gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey.

Hallelujah Challenge: Lady Shares What She Noticed About Nathaniel Bassey’s Wife After Her Preaching

On the last day of the midnight praise programme, Pst Sarah Bassey, wife of the convener, was among the ministers who preached.

Reacting to her sermon, Lorraine took to her Facebook page to share what she realised after the preaching and her opinion on the Hallelujah Challenge.

She said in her post:

"Thank you for these 25 days of the @hallelujahchallengelive. You've created a place where we can meet God honestly, without show or pretence, just genuine worship and hunger. One simple "yes" can change many lives.

"Some people build stages, but you build altars. You don’t just lead worship; you create spaces for prayer, break chains, and open doors. While the world notices what’s visible, only heaven understands the unseen struggles—the sleepless nights, the burdens, and the battles.

"God sees it all. He knows and remembers. After seeing Pastor Sarah ministering, I also realized that when we pray for marriage, it’s important to pray for a godly marriage and ensure that we marry the right person."

Reactions trail lady's observation of Pst Sarah Bassey

Doris M. Kithinji said:

"I have fallen in love with pst Sarah her ministry has grace and humour."

Grace Makore said:

"It was not by accident that I desired to connect with you pastor Nath only for God to meet me with this Hallelujah Challenge I never knew!!I have been so blessed!!Thank you Jesus,Glory be to God in the highest, Hallelujah!!!!!!!"

Abisola Elizabeth said:

"Who noticed that its after we prayed for Nigeria on Hallelujah challenge that the US intention for invasion was declared . God is really working."

Stella Chisom Victor said:

"Yesooo. God bless pastor Nath for his show of love to the world .. Hallelujah challenge has been impactful and a blessing to us all...I know I wasn't consistent but the little times I showed up,I was richly blessed. Thank you man of God,May the oil of God on your head never run dry."

Shumiraishe Gladys Chisenwa said:

"He said, you see why it’s important to marry right? i get that."

