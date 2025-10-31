A Nigerian man showed a video of something unusual he noticed while on a bus that was going on a journey

He noticed that almost all the passengers were asleep, and he shared how he quickly reacted

The man posted a video of the passengers sleeping, and netizens shared their observations

A Nigerian man who entered a bus shared what he noticed when he turned back.

He saw that the majority of the passengers were asleep, causing him to bring out his camera to film the situation.

Source: TikTok

In a video by @ afapa.ov .lagos on TikTok, the man showed the passengers in the bus.

He stated that when he noticed that most of the passengers were asleep.

The video was captioned:

“I look back I saw everybody has slept off, my chest first cut, was thinking I have entered kidnapper bus.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail man’s experience on bus

Aduke said:

It happened to me some time ago, I boarded a sienna going to Abuja, when I realized everyone was sleeping, even the driver was squeezing his eyes time and again; I just shouted Praise the Lord..... everybody was like, kilosele

ꨄ𝓜𝓱𝓲𝓭𝓮𝔂 said:

If nah me I go just start LIVE

Abolaji Akanji said:

I hope they shaa later get untouched with the guy because that was how it happened to BRT girl that it’s later tun to real oooio Guy are safe ……? May Allah be with us ooooo

HOPEMIPOSI 77 said:

I shouted Jesus if it is me i go just text one of my family member that I know he doesn’t joke with his phone to start tracking my iPhone that I’m in danger ‼

LOVE IS SCAM said:

omor na so I enter ham oo,I go through a lot ........they beat me to my last breath on me I pray not to experience it again in my life.

KAOTHAR said:

Abi nah u and driver gan gan be the kidnappers wey kno gree sleep

Heartcode15 said:

I'm sure you made this video as evidence in case anything happens to you

Olanrewaju Oluwashindara said:

I swear I go shout everybody go wake, i dont care if you're hypertensive

ᴇᴍᴍᴀɴᴜᴇʟ said:

I Døñ experience am before.. na once you go start to dey use mind pray.

Source: Legit.ng