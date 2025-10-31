A lady who joined the Hallelujah Challenge for the first time shared her experience and explained the concept

She mentioned why it's important for Christians to partake in the programme as she analysed it

Many who came across her post agreed with what she said and shared their personal experiences

A Nigerian lady shared her experience after joining the Hallelujah Challenge for the first time.

The Hallelujah Challenge is an online prayer and praise meeting hosted by Nigerian gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey, which is usually held at midnight.

A lady shares why Christians should join the Hallelujah Challenge. Photo: TikTok/@merciefideliss, Instagram/@nathanielblow

Source: UGC

In a video by @merciefideliss on TikTok, the lady shared why she hadn't joined the programme before now.

She said:

"I personally have never joined it before now because I don’t like trends and I don’t follow trends. This time I joined. As a Christian, the concept of Hallelujah Challenge in itself is such a powerful concept that I think every Christian should be part of.

"I feel like if you’re a Christian, you don’t have to do it consistently. You can just try to be a part of it. It’s such a powerful concept that I believe yields results. Even if you do not have any requests or if you’re going to be awake anyway, you might as well just join it. I think it's very important to be part of it."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady's Hallelujah Challenge experience

@DIDI’s concept said:

"I’m like why is it bad that such a bueatiful thing is trending when he reach other things now he fit trend no body go talk he reach God matter he nor suppose trend???"

@Anuoluwakittan said:

"I’m not from Christian home but I joined and take God for all he had done and still doing in my life."

@Rayyy said:

"Absolutely I agree….been meaning to share my testimony from the dress your miracle night, been following for quite some time now and I tell you that God loves the concept of the hallelujah challenge. I have PCOS and not seen my period in 6 months, wore a sanitary pad that night of dress your miracle in faith and I kid you not, my period came the next morning when I woke up… it’s unbelievable. I know God answers prayers but I didn’t know he answers that fast."

@Onaopemipo said:

"I agree. I’ve been joining Hallelujah challenge since 2023 and I really love the concept of believers coming together to worship at midnight. That’s really what makes me join every year to be very honest."

A Nigerian lady shares the concept behind Nathaniel Bassey's hallelujah Challenge. Photo: @nathanielblow

Source: Instagram

In related stories, a woman made a touching request after missing the Hallelujah Challenge, while another shared her experience after going to the on

Man shares observation about Hallelujah Challenge streaming

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an observant man shared what he noticed about the Hallelujah Challenge streaming on YouTube.

He questioned Nathaniel Bassey concerning his observation, sparking mixed reactions about what he said.

Source: Legit.ng