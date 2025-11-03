A Nigerian lady has shared her joy on social media after breaking a disturbing 'pattern' that lasted for years in her family

According to the emotional lady, nobody got married in her family for about 53 years until she finally broke the 'pattern'

Massive reactions trailed her post on the TikTok app as social media users congratulated her in the comments

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to express her overwhelming happiness after she succeeded in breaking what she described as a 'family pattern'.

Her emotional story captured the attention of many who could relate to the challenges of generational challenges.

Lady gets married, breaks family pattern

The emotional lady, known on TikTok as @anita_ann0, disclosed that for more than five decades, no one in her family had been able to get married.

She narrated that this cycle continued unbroken for about 53 years until she finally changed the 'pattern' by becoming the first to marry in a long time.

In her emotional post, she noted that she was able to break it through the help of God whom she expressed gratitude to.

The happy lady posted heartwarming scenes from her traditional wedding ceremony and netizens gratulated her.

"POV: You broke the family pattern and became the first to marry in 53 years. El roi the one who sees me did this. We break patterns here. Elroi did," she captioned the post.

Reactions as lady breaks disturbing 'family pattern'

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the emotional post.

@𝐿𝒾𝓉𝒸𝒽𝒾 said:

"Your generation will call you blessed for breaking the curse and evil covenant. Your marriage will be filled with joy. This home is blessed. I pray my marriage comes through."

@Lovethpeace said:

"Same here o my mother side there girls don't get married is either they die before the day of the marriage or they will get older and struggle and marry nonsense. My husband came 2023 to do introduction 3 months later I got pregnant and I started planning my marriage but devil said no my husband business started crashing down seriously no money to do my marriage, this 2025 I did zion ministry 100days fasting and prayer and God begins to change tins around my husband business started raising again. I did my traditional marriage this October 25th tho its wasn't easy the battle was fire."

@bae_events commented:

"Congratulations dear, I am so happy for you. May the blood of Jesus cover your marriage. Pls don’t stop praying o, let God lead you."

@Brown Ebenezer Nana-Yaw added:

"My eldest sister broke it too in my father's family, all of grew up not attending any proper marriage in our family. Since my sister did it in 2018. Every day na jollof rice for my family."

