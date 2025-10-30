A young Nigerian lady who just graduated from school has left the country and relocated to Canada

The lady shared a video on TikTok showing people the day she relocated abroad, a development that thrilled her

She just passed out of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), and she decided to search for greener pastures abroad

A Nigerian lady has left the country for Canada, where she hopes to get greener pastures.

As soon as she completed her education, the lady made the move to relocate.

The lady posted a video sharing her japa story. Photo credit: TikTok/@nwamakamadu and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: UGC

In a video she posted on TikTok, Nwamaka Madu indicated that she has just completed her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The video is captioned:

"I'm done with my NYSC. Now, I need to find a job."

She was seen dancing with her NYSC certificate, and then later in the video, she was seen at the airport on the day she relocated to Canada.

Many of her followers who saw the video took to the comment section to congratulate her.

The Nigerian lady moved abroad in search of greener pastures. Photo credit: TikTok/@nwamakamadu.

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian lady relocates to Canada

@olly pizzle said:

"This will be me after my NYSC in Jesus name."

@NWACHINEMELU said:

"I didn’t even finish service, just 2 months in service, I ran away."

@Lynette said:

"Asap that what I did too. I no de ready to find any yeye job in Nigeria that will be paying rubbish abeg."

@solaoluwa35 said:

"Manifesting Canada visa approval this season Amen."

@Elegant fragrance said:

"Omo I can’t wait to use this sound very soon."

@kaima's daily luxe said:

"Manifesting this in my life when I finish unilag problems."

@Dennis Boat said:

"l hope and pray God answer my prayer request soon and make it possible for me to travel to Europe this year or early next January."

@RealNichole said:

"Manifesting for my brother immediately he finish NYSC this December in Jesus name."

@Stephanie said:

"But I no like as you no put Nigeria flag for your name oo. You suppose put dem 2."

@Femi Philips said:

"We are praying specifically that Abba Father God Almighty shall answer exactly your prayers accordingly. He is able abundantly to supply every need on Time for your joyous celebration in all aspects of life every day."

@Thereal_tfe said:

"Manifesting this for myself immediately I finish my training."

@Pweety_Emmy said:

"Congratulations..please how did you do it."

@Tem.mmy said:

"This will be me next year in Jesus name."

@haybeegold said:

"You that your papa get momey dont know what God has done for you we just they fight war everywhere nii may God bless you."

@V said:

"Please how did you go because I really want to."

Man in tears after being deported from USA

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a man was sad because he had been deported from the United States of America, where he had spent most of his life.

According to the man, who spoke in a TikTok video, he now stays in the United Kingdom, where he does not like.

Many people wanted to know why he was deported, and the man said the fault was with his parents.

Source: Legit.ng