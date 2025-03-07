A Nigerian youth took to social media to show people how he spent his N1 million salary in 10 days

The young man said he earns N1 million weekly, prompting people to wonder what he does for a living

He revealed his occupation and some people could not believe their eyes, while others hailed him

A Nigerian man, @collins.has.a.plan, caused a stir on TikTok after showing netizens how he spent his weekly salary of N1 million in 10 days.

In a TikTok post, he started with spending N80k on 76 litres of fuel for his SUV car and groceries worth N70k.

His electricity bill gulped N60k, his Airtel unlimited monthly plan cost N50k and his DSTV subscription cost N25k.

Other expenses he highlighted include a Netflix subscription of N7k, N50k for sports betting and N50k for miscellaneous expenses.

The Nigerian youth kept N300k for rainy days. When people asked what he does for a living to earn N1 million weekly, he replied in the comment section:

"I'm a civil engineer."

People react to man's weekly spending

Chantelyne said:

"I know something is wrong in my life when I saw that 60000 naira for electricity omo me way dey subscribe 1,000 naira for 2 weeks and sometimes e dey last reach one month."

O™ said:

"My own nor pass sportybet 800k fuel for car 75k the rest for food and sub."

Monster 💀☠️ said:

"Why not go for starlink 38k monthly than the Airtel WiFi."

Niola🌸❤ said:

"Which work are you doing for 1m ni weekly salary."

Kitiano😌 said:

"Cana:50k? Omo🥹😂 I don dey vex like girlfriend."

CHRIS NOT CHRIST👍 said:

"U recharge dstv and Netflix ? Money Ná water for your side o."

Cristiana said:

"You day earn 1m weekly and you no get inverter......in 2025!!!! make it make sense."

Moni rituals said:

"You dey collect 1m weekly still dey bet .... mehnn."

Oxygen said:

"You need to change this 2025. Save first before starting to spend NOT the other way around. Peace !!! And try to stop gam.bling."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man earning N507k had applied for a bigger job in the UK.

Doctor who earned N1m in Nigeria relocates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a doctor who earned N1 million monthly in Nigeria had shared why he relocated to Germany.

The medic, who is now a permanent resident in Germany, said he worked with an NGO when he was in Nigeria.

He said that his overall boss in Abuja sacked him to give his girlfriend his role and sought opportunities elsewhere after efforts to get back his job failed.

