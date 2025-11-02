A young Nigerian man has shared a post on his Instagram page speaking about Davido's wife, Chioma Adekeke

In a trending video posted on Instagram, he talked about a 'huge opportunity' which he claimed that the chef missed

Speaking further, he used her as a reference point to address men and women about making a similar mistake

A Nigerian man has expressed his opinion about Davido’s wife, Chioma Adeleke, in a post on Instagram.

In a now-viral video, he shared what he described as a huge business opportunity that the chef failed to seize.

Nigerian man speaks about the opportunity Chioma Adeleke allegedly missed.

Man speaks about Davido's wife Chioma

The man, identified as @hertz_fauzan, spoke at length about Chioma’s qualities, describing her as beautiful, educated, well-travelled, and professionally trained in the culinary field.

He noted that being married to one of Africa’s most influential figures in the music industry gave her great visibility, access, and resources that could have been transformed into a thriving business empire.

According to him, despite having the perfect platform, Chioma had not developed a brand or culinary business to match her public image and influence.

He went on to say that Chioma could have built a powerful food brand across Africa, with businesses such as restaurant chains, packaged products, or even a cooking show that travelled with Davido on his tours.

He imagined how a brand like “Chioma’s Kitchen” could have grown into an internationally recognised name, attracting support from fans of both Davido and Chioma, as well as the global entertainment community.

In his view, the opportunity to transform her fame into a great culinary empire had been lost.

He further explained that Chioma had all the tools needed to succeed, capital, influence, and connections.

Nigerian man speaks about Chioma Adeleke's delay in owning a global brand.

With Davido’s support, he believed that marketing would never have been a problem, given the singer’s ability to influence industries with just a single post.

He noted that her situation should serve as a constant reminder to others about the importance of using available platforms wisely.

In his words:

"I've been thinking about Davido's wife Chioma and it may have something to do with you. So here's the turn of thought. Chioma is a beautiful, well traveled, well educated, well articulated professionally trained chef. Hang on to that part. She's also married to one of Africa's most influential human beings. Together they have influence, visibility, power and resources that most people only dream of. But here's what bothers my business mind. With all of this available Chioma does not own a culinary empire in Africa. There's no recipe line, no series of cookbooks or even a well structured and branded YouTube channel. And that I think is a train of opportunity that passed her by.

"Chioma had a chance to build a culinary empire. Chioma's kitchen or Chioma's bites could have become the noble of Lagos. A buffet line similar to Blackbell or a cookery brand that travels with Davido on all of his tours. And all Davido has to do is put that in his contract for every tour that he's making. Or restaurants in London, Atlanta, Lagos, South Africa or cooking shows on Netflix or branded packaged foods in supermarkets. Imagine if Hilda Baci's world record was held by Chioma. Instead at the peak of her name where thousands were singing Chioma my lover she did nothing. The station of opportunity came and went and she didn't get on board.

"You have young girls that dream to become Chioma those will be her customers. Then you have young guys that dream to become Davido those will be her customers as well. Then you have older women and men that have affiliations to Davido's family that will support him. Then you have a lot of up and coming artists that are hoping to run into Chioma or Davido at any of their restaurants that will support them. Then imagine all the global fans that love Davido and love his wife that would love to eat her cooking because she's very famous for her cooking. She had an entire global market ready for her product that she did not capitalize on. And you can't say she didn't have capital. She's a millionaire. And even if she didn't use her own money there are many people in Nigeria willing to throw millions at her for whatever she wants to do.

"You also can't say she didn't have marketing. Davido's name alone is enough. Davido shifted the banking industry of Nigeria with one tweet. This is the level of influence we're talking about. But then to this date we have nothing. But this is where it concerns you too. It's not about Chioma alone. We all have our missed opportunities that we refused or failed to capitalize on. The language that you learned and never actually put it to use. The powerful person that you had access to and instead of using them to open doors for you you ask them for money and eventually they cut you out. The business idea that you had and you never tested and then someone else did the same idea and became a multimillionaire. I'm a victim of that. The lesson is simple. When you have a platform in whichever way shape or form that it comes do not let the train just pass you by. Get on the train and become a passenger so you can start your own journey.

"You could have skill, power, fame. But if you don't turn it into a product that can build an empire the train is gonna pass you by. If you don't build value out of the platform that you have you'll be the greatest at what you do and you'll be the only one that knows it. And maybe Chioma doesn't need any of this. But not everybody can be as opportuned to be as rich and powerful as Chioma. Maybe the one platform you have is the only one that you need to become the greatest at what you do. Use that platform. Because opportunity never slows down. It will either take you forward or leave you behind. I'll see you on the next train."

Reactions trail man's post about Chioma Adekeke

Nigerians reacted to the post in the comments section.

Bekkys_world said:

"How come I understand this video very well?"

Educated_foodseller said:

"When I watched this video, I felt like someone was reminding me to do better and not waste opportunities. I enter comment, I begin wonder if na the same video dey cause quarrel. Many of you "Lan nothing". Una just like to fight finish."

Kejifamz_darealtor said:

"If you listen again this video is not about chioma."

Lady_chinwe1512 said:

"If una like drag him, personally this is a huge insight for me!"

Nikki___be added:

"You communicated perfectly but many will fail to watch till the end and comprehend it well. And believe you me, many people will be so triggered by this post."

See the post below:

Source: Legit.ng