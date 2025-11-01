A young Nigerian lady who's into cement business has shared a video showing off the huge cash that she made

In a video, she subtly threw shades at those who preferred to do an 'aesthetic' business that might yield them a lesser income

Social media users who came across the post on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian lady who sells bags of cement went viral online after showing off the huge profit she made from her business.

She proudly displayed the large sum of money she earned and emphasised the difference between the profit from her line of work and other 'aesthetic' but less profitable ventures.

Lady hints on making huge profit from her cement business.

Lady who sells cement shows off cash

The lady, known on TikTok as @zizi_xx05, posted a short clip from her shop where she was seen holding bundles of cash.

In the video, she used her success as a subtle message to those who choose what she described as ‘aesthetic’ types of businesses.

Standing beside stacked bags of cement in her store, she indirectly advised people to forget about 'aesthetic' businesses and focus on doing the ones that are more profitable.

Her caption read:

"If e reach your turn, do aesthetic business. Una never really need money. Continue selling lipgloss."

Lady who sells cement boasts about making huge profit.

Reactions trail video of female cement seller

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@️Queen Amit said:

"Oya tell them, they don’t know aesthetic business is very slow my own aim is to open mart shop inn shaa Allah."

@Winniepop said:

"I swear I can't have patience for aesthetic business I prefer my food stuff business."

@Purity pearl reacted:

"Atleast you go still use your cement business money buy the aesthetic so aesthetic business too nor small at the end we all are making money."

@Silver said:

"Well as for me I dey sell indomie for night shaaa, and am in warri, around Airport road, abeg make una locate me come buy. I promise you it very sweet oo."

@️amarachukwu110 reacted:

"Not me eating aesthetic business people money through my pos business they dey always come withdraw transport money from me."

@kiki_of_lagos28 said:

"Well thank u for this business idea. I go add em join my food and Cana business. I Dey find money like thief."

@Iamscott reacted:

"Them shade una lipgloss business now, suddenly “are they shading businesses now?” No be same una dey shade men when dey work 9-5 last week here?"

@Itohan added:

"Those aesthetic bussiness is more profitable, people sell a bottle of perfume with 10k 15k gain. Clothes same thing, u can’t gain 2k in one create of drink, or 3k in one bag of cenment."

@Augusta added:

"I really appreciate seeing women succeed, but I believe it's important to celebrate that without putting other businesses down to make a point."

See the post below:

Nigerian lady starts cement business

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a TikTok video of a Nigerian lady who started a cement business in the face of adversity went viral.

The video showed the woman’s joy as a large truck arrived with her supplies while stood at her empty shop.

