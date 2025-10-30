A new clip by actress Rita Daniels, Regina's mum, has spread confusion across social media

Regina's mum made a cryptic post where she seemed to have been jabbing at someone, as she asked why they are acting like God

It is unclear who the message is for, as speculations continue to grow among netizens on social media

Online users were shocked to see a video of Rita Daniels making headlines on October 29, 2025. In the said clip, Rita seemed to have been throwing shade at an unknown individual.

She asked why they are acting as though they are God. Daniels proceeded to remind them that He takes nothing for the mighty to crumble and become lifeless and powerless.

The actress' video comes on the tail of her daughter Regina's marital crisis with her husband, Ned Nwoko.

Many have been left to wonder who Rita's message could be for, as the clip continues to grow in popularity online.

Recall, Regina Daniels’ mother, Rita Daniels was entangled in the recent scandal surrounding her daughter's marriage.

An old video of the movie star’s traditional wedding, which took place in 2019, made waves online.

Fans and netizens made new observations about Mrs Daniels as they fired her with questions.

What fans said about Rita Daniels' clip

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@ udevictorude said:

"She fit her in law pass her daughter sha. Not gonna lie, she’s pretty. God bless them."

@soniadoeshair1 said:

"MAYBE SHE IS TAKING ABOUT HER SON IN-LAW A.K.A PA N 😍❤️😍❤️."

@ only1donjp said:

"First and foremost any mother with this kind eye lashes no fit talk any better thing for mouth😂😂😂😂😂."

@ betadayz1989 said:

"Mumu woman.. Wen u sell ur daughter give PA Ned u no know say consequences dey wen u made ur choice.. U go cry tire."

@ thatnurseuby said:

"I think she is talking about her Man-inlaw… i wanted to say Son-inlaw but he’s bigger than son 😢."

@ floma_rks said:

"Person when senior you nai you carry your daughter give, na you and God share the money? Leave God out of this."

@ rino_bank said:

"Na so hunger go make you go do ritual to become somebody in life and after when them don tell you the consequences you go come dey regret your actions, you don get the money but life no still balance 😂😂."

@ the_winner_inall said:

"What i know is that she is talking about a man who is old enough to be her husband 🤩🤪."

@ yemi_yemisi said:

"I think she’s talking about TINUBU o. TINUBU na President you be you no be God o 😆😆."

Nigerians storm Rita Daniels' page

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rita Daniels, Regina's mother was dragged online by concerned Nigerians over her daughter’s predicament.

Many Nigerians stopped by her mother's Instagram page to condemn her decision to allow Regina to marry Ned Nwoko at such a tender age.

Some even asked why she didn’t marry the billionaire instead.

