A TikTok video of a Nigerian lady who started a cement business in the face of adversity has gone viral

The video shows the woman’s joy as a large truck arrives with her supplies while stood at her empty shop

She then reveals the impressive, large amount of cement she has ordered for her shop for the first time

A heartwarming video of a Nigerian lady who embarked on a cement business despite the harsh economic conditions has captured the attention of many TikTok users.

The video, which has received thousands of views and comments, documents the woman’s journey from having a dream to achieving it.

Lady shows her cement business. Photo credit: @king_frida1/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video begins with the woman expressing her excitement as she awaits the delivery of her cement supplies.

She then shows the large truck that arrives with her goods, and how the workers unload the cement bags and stack them in her shop.

In a video shared by @king_frida1, she then reveals the final look of her shop, which is filled with hundreds of cement bags.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Marsh More said:

“Ur own go b 5k abi?”

Jesusbaby wrote:

“Congratulations ma..the sky is your starting point.”

Florakiddies22 commented:

“Please how much do i need to start this business.”

God'sOwn:

“How much can I use to start?”

User7583629851478:

“Please help me i want to start this bUsiness.”

User5134136102226:

“Congratulations , pls is this cement business.”

Mimie:

“I want to start the business how much do I need.”

Daniel okeibunor:

“Please where did you get bua cement and how much per one.”

Julie's crochet:

“Please ma how much can someone use for a start.”

Nigerians donate money, start business for old man moulding blocks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians opened a business for a man who was seen working hard despite his old age and health condition.

A video posted on X by Just Kings showed the man was now the owner of a cement business named Alonge Edu Cement Store.

In the video, a full trailer of Dangote cement was spotted in front of the shop.

Source: Legit.ng