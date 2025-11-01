A Nigerian lady has shared a post on TikTok speaking about the relationship between actress Mercy Johnson Okojie and Regina Daniels

A Nigerian lady has spoken up about the bond between popular actress Mercy Johnson Okojie and her younger colleague, Regina Daniels.

In her viral post, she made reference to the alleged issues in Regina’s marriage to Ned Nwoko.

Lady thanks Mercy Johnson Okojie for standing by Regina Daniels. Photo credit: @foreverglow43/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady speaks about Regina Daniels, Mercy Johnson

The lady, known on TikTok as @foreverglow43, shared her thoughts in a video that quickly went viral.

She expressed admiration for Mercy Johnson and emphasised her influence in Regina Daniels’ life.

According to her, many people had been wondering how Regina managed to appear so composed and full of life despite the reported issues in her marriage.

She claimed that the secret behind Regina’s strength was the solid support system she enjoyed from close friends and family, especially from Mercy Johnson.

She described Mercy as a genuine person and a strong pillar in Regina’s circle, noting how she celebrated and promoted Regina’s house purchase online.

The TikTok user further pointed out that Mercy Johnson had shown loyalty and love for Regina with her gestures and words.

She described the connection between the two actresses as more than just friendship.

Lady says Mercy Johnson Okojie behaves like a true 'mummy figure' to Regina Daniels. Photo credit: @Regina Daniels

Source: Instagram

According to her, Mercy Johnson behaved like a true mother figure who provided guidance and emotional backup for Regina Daniels.

In her words:

"So it has been all along. It has been Mercy Johnson been all along, guys. Mercy Johnson Okojie. This woman is so genuine. This woman, I respect her so much. You see a lot of people are surprised why Regina Daniels is this strong despite this whole, you know, back and forth between her and her husband. You know, she just came online so strong, so healthy, so hale and hearty. You know, I mean, you could see the strength in her. And you were wondering why, what makes her that strong? Why is she that strong?

"You forgot that this girl was surrounded, or has been surrounded, by a good support system, when I mean support system from friends, amazing friends and family friends like Mercy Johnson. Did you see how Mercy Johnson took this thing, carry this whole thing on her head, the celebration of the house, the posting of Regina Daniels? You know, this is reassuring, guys. There's nothing reassuring like seeing your friends, seeing your family members supporting you, especially during your downtime.

"Like Regina Daniels is happy, don't tell me it's fake, she's not pretending. This girl is happy because she's got genuine friends and families who support her, okay? Look at Mercy Johnson posting her house, saying interior decor needed. This lady is the mummy, she's called. She plays the role of that mother. And, even Regina Daniels was like "you love me so much, mummy" or "mummy, you love me so much". Of course, she feels that love, she feels it."

See the post below:

Source: Legit.ng