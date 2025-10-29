A Nigerian man said he participated in the ongoing Hallelujah Challenge organised by Nathaniel Bassey

The man said he did not even present a prayer request during the program, but he still received a miracle

According to the man who shared his experience on X, after the program, he passed an international job interview

A Nigerian man has come online to share how God blessed him after he participated in Hallelujah Challenge.

The man said he was one of those who took part in the ongoing Christian praise event put together by acclaimed gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey.

The man said he passed an international job interview.

According to @smartnakamoura, who describes himself as a software engineer, he did not even present a prayer request during the program.

However, despite not going with a prayer request, he still received a miracle which he did not expect.

He said he went for an international job interview and he passed excellently.

His words:

"I joined the Hallelujah Challenge just to worship.. Didn’t even go with a prayer point. But God showed up for me in ways I didn’t even ask for...passed my first international interview. If you ever doubted the power of praise… don’t."

Hallelujah Challenge has become a popular Christian praise event.

See his post below:

Reactions to Hallelujah Challenge

@delemon said:

"We agree on certain things but on constant attack on the church and Christians? No. If you don't believe in God that's your choice but leave people doing Halleluja Challenge alone. They are not cause of Nigeria's problem, they are looking for a way out just like everybody."

@its_yugee said:

"Look at Hallelujah Challenge that started out in a living room, now bursting with a crowd of people seeking God all over the world. Obedience is truly great faith, and God will always honour his name. Thank you Jesus."

@tech_queen said:

"Hallelujah Challenge each year is so special It’s like coming back to say, “God, that thing I cried and prayed at Your feet for , it finally happened o! ” Please join us every day at 11:59 p.m. until October 31st. This isn’t a ticket to an answered prayer, but a SACRIFICE OF PRAISE - Psalms 50: 14- 15 Here's the link, I can't wait to see you."

@Survivor_Uganda said:

"If you have started the hallelujah challenge today, whether watching live today or you will join in tomorrow —Get ready for an overflow of miracles! Your testimony will be loud in Jesus' name."

@TheGiovannis said:

"My Hallelujah Challenge is you. I want to see you rise above poverty, so that your prayers will evolve, and you’ll stop reducing God to "miracles" that functional economies make possible for its people."

Man gets a job after Hallelujah Challenge

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady in Ireland shared her testimony after joining Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge.

She shared how her husband got a job with a triple of his former salary after settling in Ireland from UK.

Many who came across her testimony shared their thoughts on the lady’s testimony after she announced how he got the job.

