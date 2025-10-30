A Nigerian lady gave a breakdown of the total amount she spent to become a legal immigrant in the UK

A Nigerian lady in the United Kingdom for three years mentions the amount she spent to become a legal immigrant.

The lady was responding to people who told her she had come to the country illegally.

Source: TikTok

In a video by @fabs_hub8 on TikTok, the lady said she had spent about £35,000 (about N66 million).

She said:

“Me thinking of how I have lived in the UK for just 3 years and spent over £35,000 to be legal immigrant without my monthly expenses like tax, rent, etc and you lots still think we all came by boat. Just 3 years as an immigrant.”

In another video, she gave a breakdown of how she spent such an amount of money.

She said:

“MSC £9,750, Post study visa (2 yrs): £8755 (Family of 3). Tier 2 skilled worker visa (5 yrs): approx £20,000 (Family of 3). Been paying excess tax for the past (3 years) doing 2 jobs.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trai lady’s immigrant expenses in UK

Michelle said:

Big difference between people that come here TO WORK and others that just come for benefits and free healthcare\

Angie said:

if they want legal immigrants out they should pay us back all the money we paid in tax and even the money to moveand start from 0 elsewhere

bex211

Lots of care visa paid same amount to come to uk - I believe my care company is money laundering- in 2 years not one British carer has been hired , but company happy hire visa immigrants. I know of British people apply to my company but got declined. This is one sector where immigrants are taking jobs away from British people- because my company is money laundering visa as now I’m a British minority in my job and it’s so wrong

stephenbradshaw52

Young lady ,people like you are perfectly safe ,but we all must understand,a tiny island cannot accommodate the whole world.

Gareth Jones

but this is the reason we mad about the people on boats, hard working honest people had to work hard and pay alot of money to get here legally

Humble African 🇬🇧

How on earth did you spend that much money?"

Source: Legit.ng