The Nigerian prophet who said Opay would collapse in 2026 has made a dramatic U-turn and issued an apology

The prophet, identified as Aliyu Barnabas, issued the prophecy, claiming that the fintech operates like a 'ritual'

However, he has now apologised for the strange prophecy and asked the public to forgive him, as he didn't intend to cause harm

The Nigerian prophet who issued a prophecy about Opay has turned around to apologise.

The man of God issued the apology after the video of the prophecy went viral and got many condemnations.

Prophet Aliyu Barnabas is of the Mercy and Grace Deliverance Ministry said to be locted in Ukum, Benue State.

He had said that Opay, a fintech used by millions of Nigerians, would fail in 2026. However, he has now made a dramatic U-turn.

In a new video reposted by @AsakyGRN, the man of God said he was sorry for the prophecy.

He said he did not intend to cause any harm as he was just communicating what God told him.

His words:

"As una know, I give prophecy concerning Opay, I no get intention to spoil any person business. I'm sorry, if that prophecy I prophecy spoil any person business. Na wetin God send me to do. Let love lead."

Many Nigerians quickly condemned the prophet for making what they described as a reckless prophecy.

Reactions as pastor makes U-turn over Opay prophecy

@Farmbook00 said:

"Maybe he should get some food to eat! It gat to be hunger causing this."

@Abdulsalam5476 said:

"Pastor under the influence of alcohol, using the Holy Spirit, or performing to win his congregation."

@kelvin_abiebi_ said:

"Bro is attempting to gaslight us in the name of Jesus."

@clickaustineyi said:

"You boldly talk wetin God send you 2 talk, later come apologize to Opay. Na God still tell am 2 apologize to Opay management?"

@immmanueel said:

"Wait! Shay this one na pastor or Agboro? Werey still dey apologize."

@CreativeGrams06 said:

"Omo this people are just funny. Some times just shut your aṣṣ up."

@DeveloperChima said:

"He may need “God” to come and defend him in court."

@BenTekeAB said:

"No apologies rejected. You go first go kuje before we accept Ewu."

@MarcioSoldardo said:

"Since say na wetin God told you to talk. Why you come Dey apologize? You be fool and fake."

@Habatovation1 said:

"They can never see good things to you in their life... Always negative news."

@AdebayoTitus10 said:

"I said it that the Pastor himself need heavy deliverance."

@maxvking said:

"This guys just joke and go scot free. It shouldn’t be so."

@Kingsley44011 said:

"I’m sorry what? I no hear that part well."

