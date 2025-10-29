A Nigerian lady and her friends spent time at a hotel in Nasarawa state, and they noticed something strange

When they opened what they thought was the wardrobe in the room, it turned out to be an entrance to the toilet

A video of the hotel went viral online after the lady shared it on TikTok, where it got a lot of reactions

Multiple reactions trailed the video of a hotel shared by a Nigerian lady who recently travelled to Nasarawa state.

The lady spent some time at the hotel alongside her friends, and they noticed something they considered strange.

The lady noticed that the wardrobe is actually an entrance to the toilet. Photo credit: TikTok/@the_nigerian_gypsy.

In the short clip, which was posted by @the_nigerian_gypsy, netizens quickly noticed how the entrance to the toilet was constructed.

Instead of constructing a normal door for guests to use and access the toilet, what was used appeared to be a wardrobe.

When the ladies opened what they thought was the wardrobe in the room, it turned out to be the entrance to the toilet.

The video is captioned:

"You lodged in a hotel in Nasarawa state. My eyes later see wetin my mouth no fit talk."

A lot of people in the comment section also shared similar experiences at hotels they have lodged in.

The lady and her friends were surprised after opening the wardrobe. Photo credit: TikTok/@the_nigerian_gypsy.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares video of hotel in Nasarawa state

@st○ry 4 the g○ds said:

"Abeg no post am for Facebook make our parents no see am ooo."

@Damzee1 said:

"You suppose raise bed up oo, anoda place fit dey there."

@pebbles_0003 said:

"There are other esthetically pleasing hotels in nasarawa na you go wer your money fit afford."

@Sky said:

"What is the name of the hotel Abeg need to carry my baby go there."

@Julius Okpàñàchi said:

"I need visit this hotel Abeg….please what’s the name of."

@mypeaceofmind8 said:

"Me looking for bathroom. Not knowing bathroom is inside wardrobe."

@pros.pa said:

"Only one post don involve Abuja, Nasarawa and ikeja."

@Your ex girlfriend said:

"That's why they say the cockroach in my cupboard."

@Chukwuebuka said:

"You said Nassarawa why mentioning Abuja and what did I hear perfect place to what."

@Ahmmed Dan said:

"I'm just confuse, am seeing Lagos seeing Nassarawa, hearing Abuja which one?"

@eb3nezer_ said:

"Be like chronicles of narnia… other wardrobe side might lead to another country."

@Mira said:

"Perfect example of the more you look the less you see."

@Wilma Nuts said:

"I actually think this is creative. You can hide there in case of an emergency."

@BigMayor said:

"The perfect place to knack Omo Oshi."

@Olúṣẹ́gun said:

"Them still put front desk for bathroom?"

