A Nigerian man who looks like Flavour and performs at shows dressed like the singer has addressed rumours of scamming people

In a trending video, he debunked such rumours and emphasised that he would never scam anyone for any reason

Social media users who came across his post on TikTok stormed the comments section to share their various opinions

A Nigerian man who bears a striking resemblance to singer Flavour has spoken out against allegations that he had been scamming people using the singer's name.

He posted a video via his official account clarifying the disturbing rumours that had since gone viral.

Flavour's doppelganger discloses the amount he charges for performances. Photo credit: @flavournututua1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Flavour's lookalike discloses amount he charges for shows

In the clip, @flavournututua1 addressed rumours that he had been using Flavour's name to deceive people.

He maintained that he was just a fan and lookalike of the singer, and that he would never engage in scamming.

The man explained that he often dresses like Flavour for performances and believes that his admiration for the singer is being misconstrued.

He disclosed that he charges between N700,000 and N800,000 for his shows, an amount that he believed the real Flavour wouldn't take for a performance.

According to him, if he were truly scamming people, he would not be able to show his face and conduct transactions involving large sums of money without being caught.

He challenged anyone who believed he had scammed them to come forward and speak out online.

Flavour's lookalike shares the amount he charges to perform at events. Photo credit: @flavournututua1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In his words:

"My name na Flavour Nututua. Please there are things I want to address online understand because I don dey get a lot of message say I dey use Flavour name they scam people. Ladies and gentlemen I never scam anybody with Flavour name. It's just that I love Flavour. I love the man so much. I am just doing like him. I am his lookalike. I am not the real Flavour so I never scam anybody.

"Me as I dey now I dey go show N800k, N700k. Flavour cannot go show and collect N700,000. So I never scam anybody with Flavour name but if you say that I have scammed you with Flavour name please come online come and talk about it because for my own side I know say I never scam anybody with Flavour name.

"In my life I can never do it, you can know that me scamming somebody with Flavour name is damaging Flavour image and I am spoiling Flavour image I am saying I can't do that for a man I love. A man that I am looking up to. I can't do that please ladies and gentlemen I greet all of you. Na Flavour Nututua, ma me dey talk no be another person. Don't forget I never scam anybody with Flavour name I love that man so much."

Reactions as Flavour's lookalike speaks out

TikTok users shared their various opinions in the comments section.

@Awka thrift and frame vendor said:

"But dis guy na fine guy oo, u Dey enter eye shaa."

@success said:

"Sorry to ask is that how u speak? very Igbotic, y re u using Igbo to speak English Ife gi na ekpo mu ee."

@Decency said:

"You guys should just let this boy be now. Is not bad to like someone and behave like them."

@omo said:

"Exactly. All dis guys dey will come online to put pressure on youths. N700k????"

@ijele nwanyi said:

"The guy carry too much grace that is y they hate him so much. Flavour oluwa got Ur back."

@D-Cyberlink added:

"But why all these negative energy towards this gentle man. He is just doing his best on the media space, that it. Why do people just hate for no reason? As a matter of fact, I like flavournutua1. Bro stop explaining and continue scaling heights."

See the post below:

Nancy Isime's fan recreates her look

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that one of Nancy Isime's strong supporters went viral online after sharing a video on TikTok.

In the viral video, the lady recreated Nancy Isime's photo in a perfect manner and they both looked alike.

Source: Legit.ng