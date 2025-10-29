A Nigerian lady living in a one-bedroom apartment in Canada with her husband posted a breakdown of their monthly expenses

A Nigerian lady living in Canada with her husband shared how much they spend monthly.

She listed how much they paid for rent, electricity, taxes, and other expenses every month.

In a post by @ eva.of .canada, the lady said she and her husband lived in a one-bedroom apartment in Canada and pay $2100 CAD monthly (about N2.18m) minus utilities.

She also stated that they paid utility (electricity bill) of $210 (N125,000) in the month of Septemeber.

The total amount she and her husband spent in the month od September was $8,090 CAD (about N8.4 million).

She captioned the post:

“You won’t believe how much it costs to live in Canada! Living in Canada isn’t cheap… but we survive! From rent to car notes, gas hacks, and even the “oops, I forgot” fund, here’s what our monthly expenses as a family of two really look like.”

See the breakdown of their expenses below:

Reactions trail Nigerian couple’s expenses in Canada

@sainz said:

"DEFINITELY cheaper than UK!!

@Adebiyi said:

"Canada is expensive (full stop). But for your current rate, you could secure a mortgage like in Edmonton. Other bills are similar too across the province."

@Ladybug said:

"Imagine just this much for family of two. Imagine how it’s going for a family of 7 with mortgage, two cars only God know how."

@ndango7 said:

"Wuna de try oh...so if one is not extra disciplined, there will end up working and paying bills."

@Solution said:

"Wetin do you and your husband hands for doing housekeeping. Una dey do big men for Ontario

@VERY TALL DARK GUY said:

"You guys are doing well, mine is just $3180 monthly, for rent, car, insurance, phone bill, groceries, black tax and savings.but I’m alone."

@KTBC said:

"This is normal in Ontario except you are living a life of inconvenience."

@Olamipeju said:

"To live above water in Canada, you need to be financially disciplined and responsible. Otherwise."

@TheGloryReserve said:

"Who is your house cleaning service I am ready to start using these services."

A Nigerian couple who live in Canada shares their monthly expenses. Photo: @eva.of.canada

Source: Getty Images

