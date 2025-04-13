A single Nigerian lady residing in the United Kingdom has given netizens an insight into her monthly expenses

According to the young lady, she lives alone in a one-bedroom apartment in the UK with her expenses totalling £988 (over N2 million)

People wondered what part of the UK she lives in that made her expenses reach the amount she shared

A 25-year-old single Nigerian lady living alone in the UK has made her monthly expenses public.

The Nigerian youth, @dewdailyy, noted that she stays in a one-bedroom apartment.

A lady breaks down her monthly expenses in the UK. Photo Credit: @dewdailyy

Source: TikTok

Lady's expenses in UK

The lady gave a breakdown of her expenses, which include rent of £725 (N1.5 million), council tax £107 (N223k), electricity £95 (N198, 400), internet £29 (N60,500), water £22 (N45,900), and phone £10 (N20,800).

She added that her total expenses in a month are £988 (over N2 million). Words layered on her TikTok video read:

"What I pay every month as a single 25 year old living alone in a 1 bedroom apartment in the UK.

"Rent - £725 (N1.5 million).

"Council Tax - £107, which is over N223k (with singles discount 25%).

"Electricity - £95 (N198, 400).

"Internet - £29 (N60,500).

"Water - £22 (N45,900).

"Phone - £10 (N20, 800).

Total: £988 (over N2 million)."

A Nigerian lady breaks down what she spends her money on every month. Photo Credit: @dewdailyy

Source: TikTok

See her TikTok post:

People react to UK resident's expenses

sinachi247 said:

"How much do you make? Could you do video of how you manage your monthly income and expenses thank you."

Melanielocs said:

"This is why shared housing works for me. The only thing I share is kitchen and I cook in bulk so I'm in the kitchen 2 or 3 times a week. 570 all bills included and it's ensuite."

redz_646 said:

"Not to sound like a stalker, could please drop the name of the estate agent, rather the area your in? never know who reading these comments 😣 thanks."

Lelo Vatiswa said:

"I’m a uni student paying £300 a week to live in a small ssa en-suite in London I feel like crying."

MoNextAlakija said:

"Every month? Oh God, it annoys me paying rent every month."

Meks🥷 said:

"I thought everyone in the UK say They're left with only £20 after bills."

Elizabethnusi said:

"Ehhnn 1 bedroom apartment 725😱 abeg which city is this."

shobydprodigy said:

"Put your city don't just say UK, someone living in Hull and another living in London both live in the UK but live grossly different lives."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady had shared her salary in the UK and tackled those who asked her to return home.

UK resident discloses his salary and expenses

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian PhD holder in the United Kingdom had shed light on his salary and expenses.

The man stated that people residing in the UK are struggling with the high cost of living. When a netizen called him out and accused him of complaining without making his earnings public, the man replied:

"...My current salary pcm is around £1550 after deductions. My total monthly expenses are around £1300 excluding savings. I hope this helps."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng