Self-proclaimed financial expert GehGeh recently trended across social media platforms following a crucifixion-themed post he shared

The influencer described himself as the problem of Nigeria as he shared a picture of himself on a cross like Jesus Christ

GehGeh's action sparked outrage on social media, with many, especially Christians, reacting to his post

Nigerian, self-proclaimed financial expert GehGeh caused an uproar on social media after depicting himself as Jesus Christ in a crucifixion-like pose.

In the series of pictures he shared across his social media pages, GehGeh wore a crown of thorns with blood-like stains on him as he referred to himself as Nigeria's problems.

The post, which went viral, garnered more than 234,000 views and hundreds of condemnations from Nigerians, especially Christians, as many labeled it blasphemy.

GehGeh later clarified that humans are not God, and urged followers to prioritise good hearts over religious conflicts.

Following the backlash, GehGeh, in a tweet, wrote:

"No let anybody deceive you, man no be God and our God is a merciful God. Na una put religion for head God no really send wetin una dey do, just have a Good heart and worship him stop fighting for him."

In related news, Legit.ng reported that GehGeh, who queried what many men had been able to achieve in 2025 despite their resolutions at the beginning of the year, advised them against wasting their energy on ladies who don't love them.

According to the financial expert, men should focus on being successful rather than building relationships with ladies who could leave them for a better life.

Reactions trail GehGeh's crucifixion pose.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments from netizens, read them below:

KINSH200 said:

"Christians don see shege for entertainment industry hand."

youngboyy04 reacted:

"I want you to recreate a Muslim content like this please on a Friday morning."

Dalton_of_lagos said:

"40years old man, is this what you’re doing with your life???

I give you 24hrs now to delete these pictures and make a video begging Nigerians to forgive and pray for you @official_Gegeh."

HeIsBlAc commented:

"Bring back the version of God in the era of Moses."

django_OG said:

"Is this suppose to be a joke? Reason why politicians don’t rate Nigeria youths."

zeeks_official commented:

"The pinnacle of the Christian faith is what this boy is joking with."

TheDoublestar_ said:

"What are you people busy laughing and promoting? What is funny about this nonsense, y’all be fooling around and claiming you’re Christian’s dúmb aśś people."

SeunGabrielO commented:

"They find it easy to do it with Christianity, I dare him to do it with the other religion."

