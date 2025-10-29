A Nigerian man shared a video which captured the first-ever Hallelujah challenge, a religious program by Natheniel Bassey

A Nigerian man shared a throwback video which captures the day the Hallelujah Challenge started.

Hallelujah Challenge is a Christian praise event made popular by gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey.

The man said the video was of the first Hallelujah Challenge held in 2017.

The praise event has gained global attention, drawing participants from many parts of the world.

Many on social media have also shared testimonies of miracles they received during the Hallelujah Challenge.

In a post he made on X, Survivor_Uganda shared a video he said was from 2017.

He noted that the Hallelujah Challenge started humbly in Nathaniel Bassey's room and now, it has gone global.

His words:

"Take a look at the first Hallelujah challenge 2017 Day Pastor @nathanielblow did it from his Living room..See God's faithfulness and how far he has come. Do not despise the days of humble beginnings. Don't give up on that dream God has given to you."

In the video, Nathaniel Bassey was seen singing with a few people backing him up.

The video posted by the man went viral on X.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Hallelujah Challenge

@nuel_peace said:

"I'm glad I was present and still standing strong.. From one breakthrough to another God has really been faithful."

@MarkneryU said:

"It might take time but it will come to pass #my God of awesome wonder's."

@ShelovesBEMO said:

"Obedience pays He's been very diligent and committed to this 'project."

@iamyeychii said:

"As someone who joined the first hallelujah challenge, the growth makes me so happy. It is proof that God truly increases what He gives you. You just need to be consistent."

@Theoladeledada said:

"To that person seeing this. Today’s hallelujah challenge will change your life for better."

@RealDonaldDoo said:

"Join Hallelujah Challenge. There’s no shame, you’re the only one who knows how it is doing you. You’ve put in all the necessary effort, you have all it takes, who is more qualified than you ? You have it all, ask God to help you. Let Him direct you. Things can be easy o, it’s not suppose to be this hard."

@PArannilewa said:

"Deliverance from the spirit of death! The spirit of joy is here! This is my Hallelujah Challenge! Outpouring of testimonies!"

@NaomiRalphh said:

"Let’s just make peace with the fact that hallelujah challenge is now 2 hours. Not 1 hour 15 minutes, not 1 hour 30 minutes but 2 hours."

Man shares miracle he got after Hallelujah Challenge

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man expressed happiness over what God did for him during a recent Hallelujah Challenge programme, which he took part in.

The man said he got a mouthwatering miracle after participating in the online praise event organised by Nathaniel Bassey.

According to the man, a debt of N344,000, which he took from a loan company, was miraculously paid on his behalf.

