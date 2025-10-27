After 10 months, a man returned to the house he had built in the village and was not pleased with what he saw

He shared a video showing the state of the property and begged netizens for help in solving the problem once and for all

Some people advised him to have tenants occupy the house, while others offered different ideas for the man

A Nigerian man, @kenwilli1, has cried out after visiting his village house.

He left the house for 10 months and returned to find it in a deteriorated state.

A man's house in the village was overtaken by grasses. Photo Credit: @kenwilli1

Source: TikTok

To his disappointment, grass had overtaken the compound. Sharing a video of the house on TikTok, the man lamented its current state, despite having used German flooring for the compound.

He begged netizens for solutions to stop the grass from overtaking the house again. He wrote:

"Just 10 months I left my building in the village, grass has grown these much in a compound with german floor 🫩. What can I do to stop this?"

In another video, he showed the new look of the compound after it had been cleared by people.

A man returns to his house in the village but was disappointed. Photo Credit: @kenwilli1

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Man's discovery stirs mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's video below:

Morewayz💯 said:

"And someone will ask me to build mansion for village that I only visit once in 5-10years."

chuks B. T. C📉📊📈 said:

"Just only 10month all this happened, omo it look somehow ooo, i even think it was 10 years oo."

Awele said:

"Build a bq and rent the bq out. that way, the house will be lively with tenants that'll be keeping it clean.."

DoubleD said:

"Don't you have family members in the village who could help you take care of your property."

Linda Talks Tech said:

"That's why village house, as your first building is not an achievement. it's a liability that first feels like an achievement."

Tochiizdainame said:

"The floor wasn't done well,there's a way they do it, they put nylon on the floor then cement on top, that way grass won't grow on it."

ramsey said:

"This is to tell u that all this gra gra wey we dey do to acquire money, build house, drive motor all na rubbish. If we leave this world, most of our properties wey we suffer get fit cover inside bush🥺 Rubbish world wey no get meaning."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man was captured building a big house in the village.

Man builds duplex in village

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had pulled down his family's old house in the village and built a duplex in its place.

He removed the windows before pulling off the house's roofing sheets and wood. He demolished the blocks and started a new foundation.

All the edges of his house had pillars to support the weight of the one-story building. The man installed aluminium casement windows in the new house. The kitchen and everywhere in the interior were tiled. He gave his family a modern house.

Source: Legit.ng