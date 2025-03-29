Global site navigation

Man Pulls Down Old Village House, Builds Well Furnished Duplex on Same Land, Makes Family Happy
People

Man Pulls Down Old Village House, Builds Well Furnished Duplex on Same Land, Makes Family Happy

by  Joseph Omotayo 3 min read
  • A young Nigerian millionaire replaced his old family old house in the village with a duplex he built for N65m
  • The man's family supervised the project during the demolition phase as different parts of the old building were removed
  • Nigerians celebrated the young man's achievement, as some debated on whether he should have demolished the old house or not

A young Nigerian man who made it in life remembered his family and gave them a beautiful home.

The man pulled down his old family house in the village. At the start of his TikTok video shared in February, his family members witnessed the demolition.

Building house in Nigeria/cement in construction.
People believe he should not have demolished the family house. Photo source: @don123569
Source: TikTok

Foundation with pillars

He removed the windows before pulling off the house roofing sheets and wood. He demolished the blocks and started a new foundation.

All the edges of his house had pillars to support the weight of the one-story building. The man installed aluminium casement windows in the new house.

The kitchen and everywhere in the interior were tiled. He gave his family a modern house. When he was done with the construction, he spent millions of naira on the furnishing.

Building house in Nigeria/Cement in construction.
Some people believed that he should not have destroyed his family's house. Photo source: @don123569
Source: TikTok

Amazing interior decor

A sparkling chandelier hung in the living room to add to the exquisite interior. At the end of the video, he showed people the architectural design he followed for the construction.

Some people in the video's comment section said that he should have demolished the old house, as it is culturally bad. The clip was shared by an engineer (@don123569).

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

INVESTOR_ said:

"E be like your village people get good mind oo."

kingsarkodie6 said:

"Bro u should have not broken all the house is Wrong. Bro for my own understanding n what the own man told me u hv to remain small of the building if it is five meters is ok"

Bïll_Lørd said:

"Abeg how much person fit use run this one?"

He replied:

"N65m."

d'or said:

"Congratulations to you and your family. Make God too run am for me."

Reece said:

"I love to do this for my parents but I'm afraid they can get kidnapped my town no safe."

itzBizzybrain said:

"Congratulations, the God that do it for you,we also do it for me."

Okechukwu said:

"My bro e be like say u carry oke ite na y ur village dey sleep."

donjustice303 sid:

"Pls I need the the engineer number I don’t have the money right now but I believe in my self (nextyear)."

PĘTËR said:

"God abeg this is my dream to do this to my parents."

Lady built house for parents

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a UK-based Nigerian lady made her parents happy two years after relocating abroad for a better opportunity. She remembered her parents immediately her finances improved and built them a new home.

A viral video she shared on TikTok showed how old her parents' house was before she demolished it for a new modern structure.

Source: Legit.ng

