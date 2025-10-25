A woman shared a video showing the day her six-year-old daughter travelled on a plane alone without her

The girl travelled all the way to London by herself, sparking mixed reactions from netizens online

Some shared their experiences as unaccompanied minors, while others disapproved of the mother's decision

A mother shared how she put her six-year-old daughter on a plane to travel alone to London.

The woman showed what she and her daughter did before the flight, stating that she was returning to London after visiting her in America

In a TikTok video by @tanyanikki93, the mother said her daughter was returning home after spending the summer holidays with her.

She captioned the video:

"Watched my 6-year-old take her very first unaccompanied flight. She was fearless… Meanwhile, I was crying in the terminal and tracking her flight like a full-time job. So proud of my brave baby girl."

Reactions as 6-year-old girl travels alone

Thekikuyudoll

I used to travel as a unaccompanied minor as a kid and I loved it. Now I’m a flight attendant and love when I have unaccompanied minors on my flights

Chip_Lumity

It seems like there was another unaccompanied minor in the same flight as her so hopefully she made a friend and not alone

Allison Morris

They are completely alone, I was beside a child about 8 with an unaccompanied minor ID stuck to her on an 11 hour flight, I could never

Gmmzx

As someone who was an uncompanied minor, it is really safe 🥰 there is someone hired to look after these children. Airports may have designated lounges for us with PlayStations, tvs, books, snacks etc. if they don’t - we get to see a side of an airport no one else does!

Oui_belle

As someone who often flew as an unaccompanied minor, let me say those remain some of my favourite travelling experiences lol. Loved it

Ottillia

Flying as an unaccompanied minor was so good. Always felt like a VIP, not sure why they gotta keep their own passports, the crew would keep them safe for us.

Shanice Scarlett

This brings back memory’s. I would do this all the time to Nigeria. Air hostess would always spoil me though

kirstie-anne 👱🏾‍♀️

I did this as a child and loved it! They take such good care of you and you’re sat with other minors so typically make friends on the way

