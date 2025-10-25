A young lady said her friend bought a pet lion and asked her to take care of it for just one week

After caring for the lion for a week, the lady came online to share videos of herself and the unusual pet

Many people who saw the video went to the comment section to say that they are afraid, noting that a lion is a dangerous animal

A young lady shared her experience on social media after taking care of a pet lion for just one week.

The lady shared a series of videos on TikTok to show her followers what the pet lion looks like.

The lady said she took care of the lion for a week.



In one of the videos, the lady said the pet lion, which is still really small, belongs to her friend.

MsTee said her friend asked her to take care of the unusual pet, and she appears to have enjoyed the whole thing.

In another video, the little cob was seen running around her room as she played with it like a dog.

She captioned the video:

"Your friend bought a baby lion & asked you to look after it for a week."

A lot of people who commented on the post admired the lion, but others said they were afraid of it.





Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shows off pet lion

@celebriy farmer said:



"Everything about Gen Z just different. Nothing de serious even animals."

@mun said:

"Just avoid the teeth and no try vex am, you should be fine.. I'm gonna scroll now..take care dear."

@Uthman said:

"You go first see sign before wonders… best of luck."

@rokikoniko said:

"See how he tried to bite at the end? Getting in practice."

@Kelvin said:

"Na when you dey sleep, the cub go just whisper "on this segment."

@Aramide said:

"Quick question, what's the difference between a cat and a lion?"

@Chubby gurl said:

"Lions of nowadays are not serious."

@Mpire said:

"As far as I’m concerned, I won’t sleep with two eyes closed."

@Jayne said:

"On this segment, before you know it I con begin to download am."

@Mikera said:

"That lion will be fully grown by the end of the week sis are you sure?"

@Autoluxury of abk said:

"So you need a pastor to tell you that your friend don’t like you."

@Um Hara said:

"But it’s cute! I wish it doesn’t get to grow."

@Prince said:

"Same Lion king wey all of us gather watch, e reach una turn, Una go buy Simba."

@leka said:

"Finally I’m seeing some real Africans on my timeline."

