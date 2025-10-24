A Nigerian lady has shared a post on TikTok showing the message that she received from her man before their wedding

The throwback message was sent at the time he took the bold decision to commence his marital journey with her

Congratulatory messages poured in as social media users stormed the comments to bless the couple's reunion

A young Nigerian lady captured the attention of many social media users after posting a heartwarming throwback message from her partner on TikTok.

The post, which quickly went viral online, showed the moment her now-husband took the first step towards their marriage journey.

Nigerian lady displays the message she received from her man before their wedding. Photo credit: @fascinating_shuga001/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady posts throwback message from husband

Identified on TikTok as @fascinating_shuga001, the lady uploaded a screenshot of an old WhatsApp message that was sent to her shortly before their wedding preparations began.

In the message, her man had asked her to inform her family that his parents were on their way coming.

"Sugar please tell your people that my parents are on their way coming," the man said.

While posting the chat online, the lady obliged people to congratulate her on her marital achievement.

"If there's ever a time to tell me congratulations, it is now," she said.

Reactions as lady shares heartwarming message

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@puryfashion_ng said:

"I remember hubby sending me this exact text 2019. And 2022 we locked everything down traditionally. Happily married with the most adorable daughter currently. To anyone who desire a happy marriage and peacful home, heaven will honor ur desire. Amen. Congratulations dear."

@ivy’s skincare&cosmetics enugu said:

"Congratulations dear since this month my fyp is all about congratulatory posts on marriage, God could this mean a sign."

@Chef princess reacted:

"Pastor nat said we should not say God when rather we should say thank you God so I’ll say Thank you God."

@LadyGold added:

"Big congrats. Your home is blessed. I believe before my next birthday this will will be me!"

@Bekee commented:

"Congratulations. Mine is next."

@Natasha said:

"If December don reach like this, u go dey see Marriage, proposal, wedding, traditional wedding, but na must say na around December all this dey happen any way congratulations dear may ur home be blessed."

@Treasure reacted:

"Congratulations I received my prophecy last night in hallelujah challenge and It will come to pass this year."

@Okpotokponwa said:

"This year is coming to an end again and no girl propose to me."

@Njíbaby03 said:

"Congratulations to me in advance e no go pass this yr by God's grace congratulations darling."

@adaugonkiruka reacted:

"Congratulations sis I tap from your blessing I will come back and post mine soon."

