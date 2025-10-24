A Nigerian lady is trending online for how she reacted to what looked like her answered prayer

The Twitter user had participated in the Dress Your Miracle challenge, an act of faith by the Hallelujah Challenge

She prayed for marital blessings, but what she did after someone showed interest in her ignited reactions online

A Nigerian lady surprised online users with the way she received what many perceived as the answer to her prayers.

On Tuesday, October 21, thousands of viewers across the globe participated in the viral act of faith, Dress Your Miracle.

Fans drag lady for rejecting admirer. Credit: @catherine, @nathanielblow

Source: Instagram

The lady, identified as Catherine, dressed like a bride in a flowing wedding gown and shared it on her Twitter page.

Another user showed interest in her and said:

"Your prayer has been answered. I'll Marry You."

The lady outrightly rejected him, stating that it does not work like that. Their interaction soon attracted comments from observers who suggested reasons why she may not be interested in him.

See the post here:

Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady went viral after sharing how she reacted when she missed Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge.

She stated that she had always attended the prayer meeting, but missed the “dress like your miracle” night.

The lady made a special request to Nathaniel Bassey, sparking mixed reactions, as some shared similar experiences.

How fans reacted to viral lady



Read some reactions as compiled below:

@Iamheddie said:

"Let's be mutuals. Follow me, I follow back immediately."

@Big_Mck said:

"I support this with 500 crates of Heineken."

@EricMoses_m said:

"If she reply let me know I wan check something."

@Iamheddie said:

"Can you do second wife? You won't have to stress yourself to get a gown."

@EmeraldPsalmuel said:

"Omoooo which kind reply this girl gives you so."

@adedokuntasleem said:

"You see Nigerians, you pray for marriage, man show , you say no be your spec miracle show but you say you no like this miracle . Na to wear another wedding gown again oh."

Fans slams lady for rejecting man after praying for marriage. Credit: @nathanielblow

Source: Instagram

@KaroBlvk said:

"You are not her target clients/ market abi how them talk that thing again."

@uz92311 said:

"Bro, if she accepts, get back to me. I'd like to be among that'll sponsor the marriage for the sake of brotherhood."

@TheOmoAbake said:

"Imagine praying for a husband like God is suppose to socially engineer a man for you, I see why abusive men go to churches to look for women, you can just get any desperate needy woman,"

@africancrude said:

"I will dash you 50 crates of beer if you make it happen. At least make e no be like say na only gadget dey get attention and answers from the simps."







Peller loses composure for making over N82m



Meanwhile, Peller joined the group of people sharing their testimonies after attending the Hallelujah Challenge.

The Christian program, which had been running for over two weeks, saw many participants testify to the goodness of God in their lives.

Fans reacted by sharing their thoughts on what Peller said happened to him after attending the program.

Source: Legit.ng