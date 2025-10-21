A lady visiting a zoo attempted to take photos near a lion, but panic set in when the animal suddenly roared, forcing her to run for safety

The viral clip, shared on her social media, showed her confidence quickly turning into fear as she fled to the side

After posting the video online, it quickly gained massive attention, drawing many comments from people

A lady's reaction after a close encounter with a lion at a zoo has sparked reactions online after her video made its way to the internet.

Lady tries to pose with lion at zoo

In the video, the lady is seen trying to take some cool photos with the wild animal, but as she got close, the lion roared loudly, causing her to immediately flee for her life.

The TikTok video she shared on her page @i_am_vee1 captures the entire moment, showing how she reacted and ran to the side to hide, fearing a possible attack.

After the incident, the lady shared the video on her page, and people have flooded the comment section with funny reactions.

Science wrote:

"Poor lion only wanted your number."

p_zena said:

"Subconsciously heard a bark."

harleyoyenuga said:

"Please I would love to hear the original sound to know if the lion actually barked."

Call It Growth noted:

"I thought it was going to be AI."

Tandzile Zwane stated:

"It that was me it would have found a way to eat me because things happen to me amashwa."

Captain Jack Daniels shares:

"So nobody noticed JOJO written on the water tank."

𝔻𝕒𝕡𝕣𝕖𝕥𝕥𝕚𝕖𝕤𝕥𝕕𝕦𝕠 wrote:

"Lion: Ain't you the who gave Adam an apple?"

chelle. noted:

"Scared the living daylights out of sis."

Dels stressed:

"U didn't almost isht yourself,I know I would have sorry mama that must have been a frightening experience."

Oluwadamilola noted:

"love this..10000 percent survival skills see as she run even tho it’s caged."

phenia_efrem added:

"He did that on purpose."

Enugwu Agidi noted:

"Her life flashed before her."

Kamohelo phume shared:

"Not me thinking it’s those one of the Ai videos."

itumeleng_G stressed:

"y r u running."

Z.K. noted:

"I thought it was one of those AI running videos."

olery said:

"My soul left my body on ur behalf..... joooo."

Nigerian lady walks two lions in daring video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported a daring moment where a Nigerian lady walked two lions as if they were ordinary dogs. In the viral video, she recounted how the park guides prepared her for the experience and how she struggled to stay calm when the lions moved freely around her.

The video quickly gained thousands of likes and comments, with many viewers saying they could never attempt such a risky feat. Reactions ranged from awe at her bravery to humorous takes on how they would have reacted in her place.

