Josephina Otabor, aka Phyna, has just testified to another of God's miracles in her life

The BBNaija season 7 winner, who was recently involved in a messy fight in a Abuja hotel

In a video shared on the media personality's Snapchat account, she was seen under intensive care, sparking concern online

Nigerian online users have expressed concern for Phyna's health after she posted an update on her Snapchat account.

The Nigerian reality TV star, who has been severely dragged online, posted a video of herself receiving medical attention.

From the viral footage, a drip line could be seen as she looked tired and thanked God for His mercies over her life.

Phyna has been going through so much lately, from the death of her sister, Ruth, to the many online criticisms she has received for seeking justice.

Considering the recent development, fans have expressed concern over her health and wished her a speedy recovery.

Watch the video here:

Fans worry over Phyna's health

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@uccie_standard said:

"Good health is under rated until you can’t fend for yourself because of illness. Quick recovery to any ill person seeing this. And more money to those of you that have screenshotted pure exquisite beaded bags for a while now. God will provide for that patronage."

@officialajummy said:

"Posting everything on the internet! Relax and take care of yourself na."

@mamiirab_ said:

"Even John cena no Dey collect drip reach you sis….whatever,in this life peace is everything get well soon."

@omorjoecleans said:

"May your healing be permanent 🙏....but try to dey relax all this stress reach to make person breakdown 😂😂😂😂."

@jolly_choko said:

"I pray you don't fight again after this or take highness after this treatment, bn reserved as a woman is classy and golden most times. Sorry my dear."

@ashlyflexy said:

"The rate at which these ppl have cannula at home ehhh better be careful guys be safe n check health workers u engage oo."

@qwin_nanya_els said:

"Even untop sick bed she is till posting Phyna drop your phone and rest."

@ujah_bright said:

"Pele dear... Get well soon."

@kween_jennifer said:

"Madam go and relax and take care of yourself you will be fine, nothing Dey do you."

@jaboy_09 said:

"Makes you wonder. Imagine say Dangote pay her that 1billion naira."

@pvillebeautyhealth said:

"May the peace of God that surpasses all understanding rest on you 🙏🏼 God's' healing hands on you, May He perfect your healing 🙏🏼."

Phyna Releases BTS of fight video

Meanwhile, BBNaija’s Phyna released another side of the fight that happened in Abuja a couple of nights ago.

The former winner of the reality show shared a video where she was seen accusing a lady of stealing.

She also shared a lengthy post detailing what had transpired between them, triggering reactions from fans.

