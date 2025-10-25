A lady cried out as she mistakenly recharged a stranger’s prepaid meter with N300,000 worth of electricity

She shared what the electricity company told her after she made a complaint about the mistake she made

Many reacted as she asked for solutions on what to do, with some sharing their similar experiences

A Nigerian lady shared how she mistakenly recharged someone's prepaid meter with N300,000.

She cried out as she stated that what she felt was more painful than a heartbreak.

A lady mistakenly recharges stranger’s meter with N300k as shares response from electricity company. Photo: @miss_sarahkayy, Getty Images/ Yori Meirizan

Source: UGC

In a TikTok video by @miss_sarahkayy, the lady shared how she reached out to the electricity company, Ikeja Distribution Company (IKEDC), to lay a complaint.

She stated that IKEDC said her toekn cannot be refunded or re-allocated.

Her video was captioned:

"Heartbreak hurts khe!? I just mistakenly recharge some one else's meter with 300k and IKEDC said they can't refund or re-allocate. My chest hurts."

She added in the comments:

"The funniest thing is, the token will waste if I don’t give it out to the owner of the wrong meter number, why is the system so rigid? I don cry taya."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady's meter recharge error

@Olufunke said:

"it has happened to me before, it was to my neighbour's meter, and the guy refused to refund me. me too I didn't give him token. it hurts like madd."

@Big mama said:

"This same thing happened at our house my neighbor mistakenly recharge 150k to thier prepaid meter instead of our pumping machine , while we were trying to clear debt on the machine and we went to nepa office they couldn’t reverse it."

@janedominic0 said:

Must be Nigeria nothing works , can’t happen in south Africa because they need your cell number to confirm and won’t recharge it ain’t correct

@judithuzeziadewun said:

"So sorry! Chat me up I have someone that works in NERC Abuja. If they can be of help."

@Shabbaino_1315 said:

"Just try to let ikedc link you up with the third party customer and negotiate with the customer but be rest assured that you can't get you money on a go."

@user6416231281879 said:

"If you're recharging via Bank or any app that enables the purchase of electricity the app always asked to confirm name before inserting Ur pin to enable the transaction."

@RexPerry755 said:

"Omo na to move in wit the person till the money finish."

A lady shares IKEDC response after she mistakenly recharged someone's meter with N300k. Photo: @miss_sarahkayy

Source: TikTok

In related stories, a man shared how he sold electricity to neighbours after installing solar energy, while a lady installed hers with her tech money.

Man shares daily fee for 24/7 electricity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared how much he paid to enjoy uninterrupted power supply from solar energy installed by a company.

The man stated that the company installed solar energy after the community experienced 10 years of blackouts.

Many expressed their interest after he mentioned the daily amount and how he also made money from the installation.

Source: Legit.ng