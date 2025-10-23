A Nigerian lady has shared her unique love story online after getting married to the same man she rejected seven years ago

A Nigerian lady has tied the knot with the same suitor that she blatantly refused to date seven years ago.

She explained that he transformed greatly over the years and completely changed her perception of him.

Lady marries man she rejected years ago

The lady, known as @asamillan on TikTok, shared a video from her traditional marriage ceremony, where she danced with abandon in the presence of guests.

As she shared the video, she recounted how her husband-to-be had spent the years working on himself after she initially rejected his proposal.

She explained that when he returned years later, he had transformed so much that she found herself attracted to him in a way she had not been before.

In the clip, the bride appeared so joyful, dressed in traditional attire while surrounded by friends and family.

She narrated:

"I finally got married to the same man I turned down 7 years ago when he first asked me to be his girlfriend. He used that 7 years to rebrand his self, came back and I accepted him because I'm marrying for money not for love."

Reactions as lady marries man she once rejected

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@African People's Choice said:

"Nah revenge ooo, he go still tell u why later."

@Christabel1255 said:

"Congratulations the universe has signed that he is going to be your husband from day one."

@beautygold1999 said:

"Congratulations my love the one I turned down last two years is back to me."

@favy said:

"Omor the matter choke mine is 7 months he still wants to marry me."

@Reborngentleman said:

"Mumu man."

@GLORIOUS QUEEN reacted:

"Congratulations dear,I got married to the same man I turned down year 2016."

@Queenloveth reacted:

"What is urs will find you. It can only take time."

@theforex_girl said:

"Congratulations sweetheart."

@CHUKWUBUIKEM said:

"They don use this one settle down."

@Queenloveth reacted:

"Why won't I marry for love? you want me to always be high before I open opuah for my man."

@Mom favorite said:

"Aunty nah still love you marry for."

@BENS commented:

"The man I turned down 40 years ago came back to me."

@Fashion Academy in Awka added:

"Omo mine is 9years ago that guy is too consistent."

