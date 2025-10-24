The Chinese businessman locked in an online fight with VeryDarkMan threatened to take legal action against him

Ross Boss said his reputation had been impugned by the activist and insisted that he has to reclaim it, as it is his biggest capital

The Chinese man alleged that VeryDarkMan is using his social media influence to spread lies against people to get higher views

The saga between VeryDarkMan and Chinese businessman Ross Boss is far from over.

In a latest move, Ross Boss has said he might take legal steps to reclaim his reputation, which was impugned by a damaging video shared by VeryDarkMan.

Ross says he will take legal action against VeryDarkMan to reclaim his reputation. Photo credit: Facebook/Ross Boss.

Source: Instagram

According to Ross who claims he paid VDM $15000, his reputation is his greatest capital and it has been damaged by VeryDarkMan who claimed he scammed someone whithout providing a scintila of evidence.

He said:

"As a big businessman, your reputation is your business’s lifeline. Many have told Ross to focus on his business. When Trump faced assault allegations, his team quickly fought back. If a president does this, shouldn’t we businessmen do the same? Ross takes legal action to address those attacked by VDM with no real evidence—just his guesses and made-up stories to defame others. What should they do?"

He further accused VDM of using his social media influence to spread unfounded lies against his person and business.

His words:

"Online influence should be used to share and help, not to attack someone’s hard-built business. If you have evidence, take legal action. This is how civilised, lawful societies work worldwide. Behind a business are employees, suppliers, and customers. If the business fails, they lose their livelihoods. But VDM’s videos make him money, so he attacks others without fear."

He said he could have reported VDM to authorities in China but he did not do that, but noted that he must reclaime his damaged reputation.

He said:

"Ross doesn’t want to drag others into this. I could report VDM for using a Chinese girl he knows to collect Ross’s money via Alipay. If you’re not promoting Ross’s products or a customer, why take Ross’s money? Isn’t that clear evidence of deceit? I’m not doing that now.

"This matter ends with Ross reclaiming my business reputation. VDM, keep making up stories—it’s your job and income. Don’t worry about Ross’s business; I have a strong team. English isn’t my first language—my native language is Chinese, i try. Thanks for your support. Ross loves you all as always, just not childish VDM."

Ross Boss said he would strive to reclaim his damaged reputation. Photo credit: Instagram/Ross Boss and VDM.

Source: Instagram

Man shares why VDM should make peace with Ross

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man weighed in on the raging controversy between VeryDarkMan and Ross Boss.

VeryDarkMan had called out Ross and warned the public not to deal with the Chinese businessman because of him (VDM).

The man said it is important that VeryDarkMan makes peace with the Chinese man.

Source: Legit.ng