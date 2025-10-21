A Nigerian man has shared a heartbreaking post on TikTok disclosing the response he got from his love interest

He had asked the young lady who had been his friend for a while to be his girlfriend but her response was so brutal

While some social media users consoled him in the comments section, others took turns to make jest of him

A Nigerian man left many social media users emotional after sharing his painful experience with a lady he had feelings for.

The man took to TikTok to disclose how a friendly connection he had built for some time ended in heartbreak after he finally expressed his true intentions.

Man shares the heartbreaking message he received from his love interest. Photo credit: @catchdm_fire/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man displays chat with love interest

The TikTok user, identified as @catchdmfire, had developed strong feelings for a female friend and decided to make his emotions known.

Believing they could be more than friends, he sent her a heartfelt message explaining that he had been wanting to tell her how he truly felt.

In his message, he admitted that their closeness made him confident enough to take the step, adding that he wanted her to become his girlfriend.

"So I've been wanting to tell you something Mimi. We've been closed enough for me to know this isn't just friendship anymore. And really I want you to be my girlfriend. It's been on my mind for a while now. I just felt like I should let you know," he said.

However, the reply he received from the lady turned out to be far from what he ever imagined.

Instead of politely declining, she sent a lengthy and harsh response that some netizens described as cruel.

Heartbroken man shares the unexpected message he received from his love interest. Photo credit: @catchdm_fire/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Her message began by trashing the idea, saying she never thought he would be 'delusional enough' to think in that direction, let alone ask her such a question.

She went on to question what part of their friendship had given him the impression that he had the right to make such a request.

The angry lady told him that his confidence level was laughable and went as far as stating that she would rather set herself on fire than consider being with him. In her words:

"I did not think you would be delusional enough to even think about it, not to talk of asking me. What part of our conversations made you believe we had the right to ask me that question. You want me to be your girlfriend? Boy, please! You really are confident, and not in the 'wow' way, but in the 'oh my God, does he not own a mirror?' way. What makes you think I lower my standards and stoop to the level of someone like you? You want me to be your girlfriend when you can't even manage yourself? It's such a pity that you mistook my niceness for a green flag. I'll rather set myself on fire than settle for you."

Reactions trail man's chat with love interest

TikTok users reacted massively in the comments section.

@imani said:

"She’s right. Especially that you can’t manage yourself part, boys if you’re not doing well leave girls alone, girls if you’re not doing well leave boys alone, wo make everybody rest."

@Faustina Felz said:

"She's so wrong for this. There's a better way of rejecting someone without degrading them."

@vin_fx_analysis commented:

"If true, then it’s Good for you!! Instead of you to focus on yourself and improve yourself in all areas and let the women chase you! you are chasing love, asking and pleading for a woman to be your girlfriend. Learn or perish."

@𝐏𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐥𝐨 added:

"The saddest truth she saw your beginning and end in view once. U gave her too much attention."

