A Nigerian lady has shared her experience with her boyfriend of two years whom she accused of deceiving her

She leaked her conversation with the young man after confronting him for hiding his marital status from her

After confronting him in WhatsApp, the young man began to apologise and tried to appease her with the sum of N100,000

A lady's two-year relationship with her boyfriend came crashing down after she discovered he had been hiding a secret from her.

The man had intentionally decided not to tell her that he was married so the relationship would continue.

UK-based man hides marital status from lady Photo credit: @shades_of_chelly/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady discovers UK boyfriend is married

The lady, who shared her experience on TikTok under the handle @shades_of_chelly, had been unaware of her boyfriend's marital status until recently.

She confronted him about the deception, and the conversation that ensued was nothing short of explosive.

Her anger overflowed as she demanded to know why her boyfriend had kept such a secret from her.

She said in the chat:

"I know it looks like a dream but I want to hear from you. Are you married? Was two years of my life a joke to you? How long were you going to wait before you tell me? So you wanted me to give you a daughter because you already have two sons.

"How do I tell my family that the man I introduced to them is married? Just freaking stay away from me I beg you. All I did was to love you. I feel ashamed that all these years I have been posting someone's husband."

Her boyfriend's response was an attempt to appease the lady, as he pleaded for her forgiveness and offered her a sum of N100,000.

However, his efforts only seemed to further infuriate the woman, who felt that he was trying to buy her silence.

"I am sorry that I kept it away from you but you have to understand that it is you I love. You literally get me peace. I am so sorry please forgive me. Take N100,000," the man said.

The conversation ended with the lady telling her boyfriend to stay away from her, and it was clear that the relationship had come to an abrupt end.

Reactions as lady leaks chat with UK boyfriend

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending conversation.

@Ayo’s world said:

"Return the 100k oooo."

@diamond williams reacted:

"Sha no return the money, just act like say u don forgive, then bill am better money and off u go."

@Aurallured said:

"Can’t be the only one who is less bothered about the rest of the chat but more concerned about who Okechukwu Chidera Victor is. FBI mode activated."

@JUST -VICKY said:

"You see eh I will advise you to just move on and look for another bf but don’t tell him, leave him in that relationship but be collecting money."

@Urchmani said:

"Why the over reaction, some second wives are more happier than most married women."

@Mazi Ifeanyi - Hz° added:

"What’s the problem if he already has a wife ? He says you’re the one he loves and that the most important thing."

Watch the video below:

Lady finds out boyfriend recently married

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady was thrown into sadness after finding out that her boyfriend got married without her knowledge.

The pained lady took to social media to share her hurt over the betrayal as she tagged her estranged lover a devil in human form.

