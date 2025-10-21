A Nigerian make-up artist has shared a video via her official account showing popular actress Regina Daniels Nwoko

While posting the video on TikTok, the make-up artist expressed sadness over the actress's alleged marital issues

She urged the actress to stay strong and encouraged her, stating that tough moments would never last forever

A Nigerian make-up artist went viral after posting a video of popular actress Regina Daniels Nwoko.

The short clip captured the actress during a glam-up session, showing off her usual charm and energetic aura.

Make-up artist sends heartfelt message to Regina Daniels

The make-up artist seized the opportunity to share a heartfelt message of encouragement, showing concern over the actress’s reported marital challenges.

Identified as @beautymavenn on TikTok, she urged the actress to remain strong through her current situation.

Regina Daniels appeared really calm and composed in the viral video while getting a glamorous makeover.

However, some netizens in the comments section pointed out her eyes and gestures, claiming that she looked unhappy.

Others noticed the bruise on her lips, and expressed sadness in the comments over her overall demeanour.

The caption of the post read:

"Stay strong Gina this tough moment won’t last forever. You’ve overcome so much already, and you’ll surely rise from this. Ps the fastest look everrrr you guys I agree I’m a robot from now on."

Reactions as make-up artist encourages Regina Daniels

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Hauwa AY said:

"Aat least she gets to taste luxuries abeg free her she is not the first nor the last."

@Cyprus skincare asked:

"Who notice that she’s sad?"

@Pretty Gold said:

"She is sad."

@NDISA said:

"Eyes don't lie."

@QueenEnyoname said:

"Woman Support your fellow women. Fight against domestic Violence."

@Nkem love reacted:

"We are just understanding she was suffering and smiling?"

@ugo said:

"I swear. I love her so much she's such a strong woman this one na less for her."

@Pinky collection said:

"Everyday i’ve to fight for my seat in heaven."

@Nailed_by_zara said:

"Beautiful. Meanwhile nail model needed in owerri."

@itz Glory law said:

"You will be fine very soon believe me and also believe in God."

@TWHITES HAIR LUXE said:

"TWHITES HAIR LUXE: I’m a small business owner I’m a hair vendor in need of customers no scam zone legit."

@Elsy-Rozenn reacted:

"Elle est déjà dans le bord seul les congolais comprendront l'expression mbangui ekoti déjà."

@D$GNOVA said:

"Look at her upper lips there’s a bruise there."

@Pretty gift said:

"Pls who can help me with anything I'm dying of hunger and nothing is working out for me right now I don't know what else to do this is me just shamelessly crying out for help."

@lady Q said:

"Na you put talk for our nah."

@Gal-lyk-siri added:

"Skin like milk."

