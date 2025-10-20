A Nigerian lady shared a lovely moment with her grandmother as they both performed the NYSC parade together after she returned home from service

In the video, her grandmother stood in front giving the parade moves while the young lady followed behind in her NYSC uniform

The lady later revealed that her grandmother’s husband had served in the military

A Nigerian lady melted hearts as she shared a video of herself and her grandmother performing an NYSC parade after returning home from service.

The video was posted on her page via a popular social media platform, TikTok.

Lady performs NYSC parade with her grandmother

It shows the lady standing just behind her grandmother while a voice in the background gives marching orders.

The beautiful clip captures the grandmother removing the NYSC cap from her head and putting it back on, following the instructions heard in the video.

As she does this, the young lady, dressed in her NYSC outfit, stands behind her, mirroring every move.

In the comment section, the lady who shared the post, identified as @ajibest_hubsstitches, mentioned that her grandmother’s husband was a military man.

"E husband na e be military."

The heartwarming video drew the attention of many people who flooded the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as grandma performs NYSC parade

Vee’s collection stressed:

"Gramma really mean dis thing she even drop her scarf make he no Dey disturb her no be like me wey Dey always faint for parade ground."

CLOTH VENDOR IN MILE12/AJELOGO added:

"Congratulations grandma mama na military woman before ni."

Xtina Antai636 wrote:

"Which Platoon granny dey abeggg? She suppose be parade commander oioo."

chim Amaka noted:

"I’m definitely doing this for my grandma."

Gift James said:

"mama Sabi the work oo."

čãll ḿě bĩg ĩm̀ãdě🫦 wrote:

"I pray she live long to witness so many good things mama old but won wa active gan ni."

OnYourOwnBoy noted:

"Who go employ grandma like this."

cutcost_foodhubng stressed:

"She outdid the whole thing"

ADEDOYIN shared:

"You for give grandma slow match."

Mhizkatty Of Lagos wrote:

"Una Dey stress grandma be ohh, she no old for the game toooo."

THE QUEEN noted:

"Grandma sabi pass me oh chim ooo sending love."

jsp_jerry shared:

"Even the lady Corper no sabi pass grandma?"

Mr Mysterious said:.

"All I see is a proud and happy mom."

FELENS said:

"Omo granny suppose be parade commander, she too good."

micky wrote:

"You na know feel kill someone for this app I done laugh tired grandma kudos to you."

Noble Wears noted:

"Na mama be copper or daughter."

