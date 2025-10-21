A Nigerian YouTuber who is spending some time in New York City has shared a video showing where he is staying

According to Steven Ndukwu, he stayed in New York to make a video, and he is renting an apartment that costs so much money

He said he is paying $250 (N366,000) per night for the apartment, which looks surprisingly small

Shockingly, the apartment looks so small when he showed off the interiors.

His words:

"Guys, look at this small room. Just take a second and look at this room. I'm in New York City and I used to hear people live in coffin-sized apartments and I always thought it was a joke until I visited New York myself. This small apartment, I will tell you the price."

Steven went ahead to show the bathroom, toilet and other things in the room, noting that there was virtually no space.

His words:

"This place costs $250 per night. And this was the cheapest I can find. It is not even in downtown where you have Times Square. It's like uptown. I mean, I came in here for like five days and $2000 gone. This city, I used to hear is one of the most expensive cities, yes, it is super expensive. Uber here is for the rich people. Like you need to be rich to use Uber. The first time that I tried it was when I arrived. $90, I said I'm not trying Uber again. So then, I had to learn how to use a train."

Watch the video below:

@Mr D said:

"I hate living in Cities….Don’t they have village over there?"

@Joe salami said:

"How can you compare New York, the richest city in the world, to Kenya or Senegal? You're the funniest YouTuber I've ever seen."

@TPRM said:

"Living in NY is a scam not America."

@TOMI said:

"I’m in Manhattan paying $850 a night… I have 6 more days to go… gotta see it through."

@Saga Wawa said:

"There’s this old saying; „America is a shiny trash bag with a Gucci belt”

@Jino said:

"The whole world is a scam. Why does Africa sit on wealth and still poor? Instead of water for everyone, it’s champagne for just a few."

