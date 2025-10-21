"$250 Per Night": Nigerian YouTuber in New York City Shows Interior of Apartment He Rented
- A Nigerian YouTuber who is spending some time in New York City has shared a video showing where he is staying
- According to Steven Ndukwu, he stayed in New York to make a video, and he is renting an apartment that costs so much money
- He said he is paying $250 (N366,000) per night for the apartment, which looks surprisingly small
A Nigerian YouTuber, Steve Ndukwu, shared his experience after renting an apartment in the US.
According to Steven, he recently travelled to New York City to make a video, and he was surprised to learn how much apartments cost there.
In a TikTok post, Steven said he is staying in an apartment that costs $250 (N366,000) each night.
Shockingly, the apartment looks so small when he showed off the interiors.
His words:
"Guys, look at this small room. Just take a second and look at this room. I'm in New York City and I used to hear people live in coffin-sized apartments and I always thought it was a joke until I visited New York myself. This small apartment, I will tell you the price."
Steven went ahead to show the bathroom, toilet and other things in the room, noting that there was virtually no space.
His words:
"This place costs $250 per night. And this was the cheapest I can find. It is not even in downtown where you have Times Square. It's like uptown. I mean, I came in here for like five days and $2000 gone. This city, I used to hear is one of the most expensive cities, yes, it is super expensive. Uber here is for the rich people. Like you need to be rich to use Uber. The first time that I tried it was when I arrived. $90, I said I'm not trying Uber again. So then, I had to learn how to use a train."
Watch the video below:
Man shows $250 apartment he rents, reactions
@Mr D said:
"I hate living in Cities….Don’t they have village over there?"
@Joe salami said:
"How can you compare New York, the richest city in the world, to Kenya or Senegal? You're the funniest YouTuber I've ever seen."
@TPRM said:
"Living in NY is a scam not America."
@TOMI said:
"I’m in Manhattan paying $850 a night… I have 6 more days to go… gotta see it through."
@Saga Wawa said:
"There’s this old saying; „America is a shiny trash bag with a Gucci belt”
@Jino said:
"The whole world is a scam. Why does Africa sit on wealth and still poor? Instead of water for everyone, it’s champagne for just a few."
Landlord increases rent to N700k
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady was shocked when she got a letter from her landlord's lawyer, informing her that her rent had been increased.
According to the lady, the house in question is located in Edo state, while the owner resides in the UK.
She said the landlord increased the rent from N350,000 to N700,000, and she was told to pay before December.
