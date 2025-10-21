A Nigerian lady who lives in the UK with her husband has shared her family's monthly expenditure

The lady broke down how much they spend on food, house rent, transportation, utilities and other things

Her post, which she made on TikTok, shows that house rent takes up the highest chunk of their money

A Nigerian lady who lives in the UK shared a post detailing how much she and her husband spend monthly.

Her post caught the attention of social media users, especially those who expressed interest in living in the UK.

The lady said she and her husband pay a monthly rent of N1.5 million. Photo credit: TikTok/@growithkashrox and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

In her post, she told netizens how much she spends on food, house rent, groceries, utilities and transportation each month.

According to Kashrox Eze, she and her husband spend £1950 every month. House rent takes the highest amount of money as they pay 770 (over N1.5 million) monthly.

She gave a breakdown of their expenditure:

"House rent £770. This one is a fixed amount and it's bills exclusive. Gas and electricity £85, this one isn't a fixed price. Most times I wonder how we consume up to this, as we are not always in, but then again, who do we run to? Water Bill £63. Again, I don't know why it got to this amount last month, as we are normally between 50 something pounds each month. Council tax £144 I thought we would get a discount on this one as we are just 2 now but alas, we pay same and yoo e too much I no go lie."

The lady said she and her husband broke down the amount they spend monthly. Photo credit: TikTok/@growithkashrox.

Reactions as lady shares her family's expenditure in the UK

@UnapologeticallyMe said:

"Your council tax is cheap. Mine is £260 my rent is almost £900 electric £106 each month water £65 UK isn’t cheap as everyone thinks."

@Mone said:

"I nor really understand waiting Dey sup for abroad all of a sudden abroad is not good for anyone and yet everyone is afraid of deportation."

@Irene Muz cuisine said:

"Gas and electricity 85? where?? cause i am cooked. I think mine is around 250 a month."

@Ugoo_Soma said:

"In a month, rent £441, power £50, broadband £42, family £100 plus, bus card £73, groceries/food stuff £120, miscellaneous £100, savings £500 sometimes less… total £1,426… location is in Edinburgh, Scotland."

@tomsonkeppy said:

"If not for insecurity earning 2M naira in Nigeria which is 1k pound equivalent is better than earning 2k pounds in UK."

@clarelou71 said:

"Gas and Electricity £85 that’s good. I live in a 2 bed flat work 6 days a week so hardly in and mine is £142 a month."

